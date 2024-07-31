Tracing St Thomas: legacy of one of the oldest Christian communities

KOCHI: Apostolate of St Thomas in India, published by Primus Books, New Delhi, and edited by Pius Malekandathil, K S Mathew, and James Kurikilamkatt, is a comprehensive scholarly work exploring the historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of St Thomas Christians in India.
This first volume in the series delves deeply into the origins and development of the ancient Christian community, which traces its roots to the apostolic preaching of St Thomas the Apostle.
The book is broken into several sections, each supplied by various scholars, providing a multi-faceted investigation of the historical and archaeological evidence concerning St Thomas mission in India. The editors and contributors have carefully collected and critiqued data, presenting their discoveries coherently and compellingly.
The initial chapters by Pius Malekandathil and James Kurikilamkatt focus on the socio-political and economic milieu of North-West India, where St Thomas is believed to have preached first.
They examine the historical context, using critical tools of historical research to uncover layers of accumulated traditions and narratives. Subsequent chapters explore the apostolic activities in South India, particularly Kerala.
It discusses the ‘Seven Churches’ established by St Thomas, his martyrdom, and the subsequent veneration of his tomb in Mylapore. Detailed archaeological and historical analyses are provided by scholars like Jenee Peter and Pius Malekandathil.
The book stands out for its rigorous historical methodology and critical analysis. The editors emphasise the importance of understanding the biases and perspectives of historical sources, urging readers to consider the broader socio-cultural context in which these narratives were formed.
The inclusion of diverse sources, including archaeological findings, early Christian literature, and local traditions, enriches the narrative and provides a holistic view of the apostolate of St Thomas.
Apostolate of St Thomas in India is an indispensable resource for understanding the historical legacy of one of the oldest Christian communities in the world.