Tracing St Thomas: legacy of one of the oldest Christian communities

KOCHI: Apostolate of St Thomas in India, published by Primus Books, New Delhi, and edited by Pius Malekandathil, K S Mathew, and James Kurikilamkatt, is a comprehensive scholarly work exploring the historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of St Thomas Christians in India.

This first volume in the series delves deeply into the origins and development of the ancient Christian community, which traces its roots to the apostolic preaching of St Thomas the Apostle.

The book is broken into several sections, each supplied by various scholars, providing a multi-faceted investigation of the historical and archaeological evidence concerning St Thomas mission in India. The editors and contributors have carefully collected and critiqued data, presenting their discoveries coherently and compellingly.

The initial chapters by Pius Malekandathil and James Kurikilamkatt focus on the socio-political and economic milieu of North-West India, where St Thomas is believed to have preached first.

They examine the historical context, using critical tools of historical research to uncover layers of accumulated traditions and narratives. Subsequent chapters explore the apostolic activities in South India, particularly Kerala.