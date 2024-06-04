Science fiction mirrors contemporary reality says Lavanya Lakshminarayan

“Science fiction mirrors contemporary reality, allowing us to comment on society’s current happenings, power structures, and human relationships. By placing science fiction in an imagined setting, even if it’s 100 years in the future, we create a disconnect from our known reality and place people in unfamiliar situations to explore what it means to be human. This allows us to reflect our contemporary values and power structures in an alternative dimension without the burden of historical context, getting to the heart of humanity itself,” she says.

The Ten Percent Thief delves into the consequences of a society where worth is determined by productivity and social metrics. Society is divided into two sections: Virtuals and Analogs. The former enjoy privileges like advanced technology and climate-controlled environments, while the latter survive in harsh, resource-scarce conditions. The novel has received acclaim for its sharp social commentary and vivid world-building.

By setting her story in a future version of Bengaluru, she explores the stark divisions in society and the consequences of a productivity-obsessed culture. “Bengaluru is a younger city in terms of being an economic hub compared to Delhi and Mumbai, which have been economic centres for much longer. While the city hasn’t reached that tipping point yet, except perhaps in terms of traffic, one thing is critical: the solutions for framing the future city must be widely accessible, not reserved for the elite or socially privileged,” she says. One of the good things about Bengaluru, she adds, “is that we still have parks, open spaces, and lakes.”

She further said that these spaces should be open and accessible. Some parks, like Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh, are still common spaces not restricted by privilege, though you do need the privilege to reach them. This culture needs to be more widespread across all public spaces. More public spaces encouraging people to sit around, preferably with greenery, is doable with a bit of reprioritisation.

At its core, The Ten Percent Thief is a call to question societal norms. The author wants readers to question the dominant assumptions they operate under. “There are many such assumptions ingrained in society and civilisation in this book. Question the argument of merit and the value of being hyper-productive. What is it really returning to you? From a young age, we’re trained to work hard for a good school, college, job, and eventually a bigger house. Just question how committed you are to this cycle,” she says.

The book presents a class system that prompts readers to question their assumptions about the people around them.

“We need to question those class and caste assumptions because we take many things for granted without examining our identity and its intersections. The book also has a lot of properties in it, so question the echo chambers you’re in and the information you receive. There are dominant narratives and suppressed ones; we need to be open to hearing all of them. Just question your assumptions of reality because it’s a very nice little box you’re in until you see what lies beyond,” she concludes.