Rewilding, Rediscovering nature

KOCHI: Who doesn’t enjoy unwinding in nature? I do. In seeking such a place, I found ‘Rewild’ in North Paravoor, a stone’s throw from Kochi. Here, behind an old house, a small plot of land unfolds to reveal verdant fields, all spruced for a total plant cover.

“The idea is to transform the place into a fruit forest, butterfly park and a herbal garden,” says Manoj Kumar I B, who spearheads the initiative. Open to all, this practice teaches the basics of farming, besides other things.

“The place is designed as an experiential learning environment, especially for children, who nowadays have little exposure to soil and nature,” Manoj adds. In doing so, he believes, children can learn to be self-sufficient.

On walking futher, I saw a mini pond waiting to be embraced by an array of lemon, cinnamon, curry leaf, elanjil, agathi, and other host and nectar plants planted on its edges. Soon, in a few months, this mini-ecosytem will be home to butterflies and insects. Already, some dragonflies are seen flying about.

“The concept isn’t to transform the place solely into a forest or farmland. Our goal is to integrate the natural growth of a forest with the practical benefits of farming. We aim to cultivate a green cover that requires minimal maintenance while planting vegetation that yields produce and supports self-sustainability,” says Manoj.

While farming typically involves removing non-productive plants, the team here retains them as these serve as host plants for insects and other organisms. “Our aim is to maintain biodiversity because all living beings deserve a place,” Manoj says.

Building a community

On World Environment Day, the team aims to plant around 300 saplings of varied kinds on the land. Sivani Shaji, who is the designer of the model plots, is busy arranging the pots inside the shed. The place has been hosting a five-day plant drive till June 5th.