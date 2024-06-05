Twenty20 secures over one lakh votes in Chalakudy

KOCHI: Kitex-backed political outfit Twenty20 has been able to make an impact in Chalakudy constituency, though it finished fourth just behind the BJP.
Party candidate, Charlie Paul, secured 1,05,642 votes, 11.11 per cent of votes, just 758 votes behind BDJS’ K A Unnikrishnan, who polled 1,06,400 votes. Twenty20’s entry also ensured a lower margin for Congress’ Benny Behanan. Benny’s margin fell from 1,32,274 in 2019 to 63,769 in 2024 and he could garner only 3,94,171 (41.44 per cent) votes.
Twenty20 had also fielded a candidate in Ernakulam constituency -Judy Antony. However, he could secure only 39,808 votes.
For a local party that is contesting Lok Sabha elections, it is a great achievement, said Sabu Jacob, Twenty20 president. “Twenty-20 is a party that has its presence in only a few panchayats. We were fighting with three alliances in Chalakudy and Ernakulam without any alliance or backing from any other political party. But we gave a good fight,” he said, adding that it is evident in the vote share of other parties.
Four panchayats that are ruled by Twenty20 are Aikkaranadu, Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunadu, all coming under Chalakudy constituency. The party’s presence was evident in the 2021 state assembly elections as well when its candidate Sujith P Surendran secured 42,701, which is 27.56 per cent of total votes.
“People want an alternative to the UDF and LDF when it comes to general elections. In Chalakudy, they had a fourth option. So they voted for us,” he added.