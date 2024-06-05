Twenty20 secures over one lakh votes in Chalakudy

Twenty20 had also fielded a candidate in Ernakulam constituency -Judy Antony. However, he could secure only 39,808 votes.

For a local party that is contesting Lok Sabha elections, it is a great achievement, said Sabu Jacob, Twenty20 president. “Twenty-20 is a party that has its presence in only a few panchayats. We were fighting with three alliances in Chalakudy and Ernakulam without any alliance or backing from any other political party. But we gave a good fight,” he said, adding that it is evident in the vote share of other parties.

Four panchayats that are ruled by Twenty20 are Aikkaranadu, Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunadu, all coming under Chalakudy constituency. The party’s presence was evident in the 2021 state assembly elections as well when its candidate Sujith P Surendran secured 42,701, which is 27.56 per cent of total votes.

“People want an alternative to the UDF and LDF when it comes to general elections. In Chalakudy, they had a fourth option. So they voted for us,” he added.