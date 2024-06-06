An abode inspired by Theyyam

KOCHI: A pristine river that demurely flows through a verdant land, which holds close to its bosom a treasure trove of traditions. That’s how Balachandran Manikkath and Rtd Commander Prasanna Edayilliam describe their property on the banks of Arayipuzha at Kanhangad in Kasaragod district.

The couple zeroed in on the property and bought it in 2008 to make it their home after retirement. And here on this little plot of land, they have built a home that not only celebrates nature but also the traditional artform of the area: theyyam.

Many things about the house are unique. “The one stand-out feature is the design. The house was designed after a theyyam which is endemic to our village,” says Balachandran, who is a tennis coach working with the leading men’s players in India, including Rohan Bopanna.

An Ernakulam native, he and his wife — who is a retired naval officer — decided to spend their leisure years in Kanhangad, Prasanna’s hometown. “The beauty of the place got us spellbound. It was a big relief as we were living in the concrete jungles for so long,” says Prasanna.

They brought 13 cents of land on the riverfront and in a budget of just over Rs 40 lakh, a home was built, with all its quirkiness, blending traditions, folklore and art with nature.

The couple with gusto elaborates on why they decided upon the theyyam design. “The idea was proposed by the architect and we also thought, why not? We were celebrating the folk culture of the area. Kasaragod is very famous for theyyams and we have one in the temple near our property. The temple is located just 500m away,” says Balachandran, who is also the director of Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy.