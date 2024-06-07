Buzz keeps the jumbos away

KOCHI: The serene landscape of Kuruva Island was marred by tragedy in February. Fifty-year-old Paul Vellachalil, a watcher with the Kuruva Island ecotourism centre, fell victim to an elephant attack.

The incident came as a stark reminder of the increasing human-elephant conflicts plaguing Kerala. As urban expansion and climate change continue to disrupt elephant habitats, human and wildlife alike face mounting threats. In the midst of this escalating conflict, farmers find themselves on the frontlines, their fields transformed into battlegrounds.

The consequences are dire — loss of life, injuries, and psychological trauma, not to mention the economic hardships and ecological imbalances that follow.

As a solution to tackle the complex issue, P T John, a farmer and social worker from Pakkam near the Kuruva Islands, turned to the concept of beehive fences. Along with Thanuram C A, Jackson D’Silva, Midhun S Kumar of Kochi-based design studio Bblewrap (a consulting agency) and his friend Krishnan Karani, John constructed beehive fences by installing a 400-meter fence comprising 25 boxes.

As wild animal attacks became a norm, he and other farmers put farming on hold for a while. and spent their nights safeguarding the farmland from further attacks. “Sometimes, when we deploy workers to stay up all night, it incurs an additional cost. I tried thinking of other ways to form a barrier, including solar fencing, but the efforts turned futile,” explains John.

That was when he came across news of tribal settlements in Wayanad installing bee boxes to prevent elephants from entering their field. The idea has been well established and put into practice by various African countries, which also face similar human-elephant conflicts. “I immediately called my friends — those in Bblewrap and Krishnan who make compact boxes and fences,” says John, a paddy farmer.