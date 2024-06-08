Singing, her way

Excerpts.

Your musical journey has been quite extensive. How would you want to look at it now?

I started singing when I was four but there was no formal training. Yet my sisters and I used to sing every day at home. Our parents encouraged our love for English music. Also, we grew up in Coonoor, where the Anglo-Indian culture introduced us to the music of the 60s. Some of the greats in the genre were born in India — like Cliff Richard, the good-looking hrummer of hits such as ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Summer Holiday’ and so was Engelbert Humperdinck (of the ‘Sweetheart’ and ‘The Last Waltz’ fame). We started associating with such music naturally.

Also towards the 1960s, a lot of things were happening and we were as hungry for information as we were enthused by music. It was also the time when the phenomenon called Usha Iyer (later Uthup) happened in India and I was fascinated by her. So yes, my upbringing was in music, with a lot of freedom to express, indulge in the latest the times had to offer, and of course, with no compromise on education.

Without any formal training, you used play guitar during performances...

Yeah... By the time I became a teenager, I was in Bangalore, where I was given a guitar by my father. Some friends taught me the basics after which I learnt on my own. (Her husband Kannan interrupts: ‘She used to accompany herself on the guitar, that is how I met her while in the Navy’).

At times, I do it even now. It comes with regular practice and it did take a lot of it.

You became a doctor and then joined the Navy. How did you manage both your career and music?

My parents always felt that all they could give us was good education and values, but they gave us freedom too. I was more of an all-rounder, good at athletics and badminton, always a tomboy. I later went to Government Medical College, Aurangabad, and then joined the Navy. Whatever I did, even while studying or serving in the force, the music went side by side.

The Navy has ample room for those trained in music, and word got around that I sang. Often, I was asked to look into what the Navy band would be playing and on occasion, perform live with them. One such jaunt was in 1999 at Siri Fort, where I sang to an audience of 1,000 with the Naval Symphonic Orchestra. Once, I sang in uniform in Mumbai. Unfortunately, it was on the day of the 2008 blast.

You were probably one of the very few women in the Navy when you joined. Could you take us through that journey?

In 1977, women in the Navy were mostly doctors and nurses. The Constitution was amended in 1992 later allowing women in other roles too. I was the mentor for the first batch of women officers in the Navy in 1992 and had a role to play in their induction.

Now, there is a lot of talk of women being taken in combat roles. There is, however, a universal fear about opening combat roles for women due to the kind of treatment that could be meted out to them during war times. That, I guess, will take a lot of thinking.

How do you see the music of today? Do you think tunes overtake the lyrics?

I think when we grew things weren’t as wild. I have always liked songs that appeal to my ears, and where the lyrics are meaningful. I have found that it appeals to audiences too. Being in the Navy, we have to imbibe some amount of discipline. That helped me understand that expression could be aesthetic even while being open and from the heart. The lyrics play an important role in portraying the feelings, and hence the music of those times still stays.