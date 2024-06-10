Thanthonni Thuruth: Outer-bund proposal awaits CRZ nod, islanders seek action to end flooding

Pointing at the high-rise buildings lining Marine Drive, Rejitha says encroachment and unscientific construction are the main reasons for the high tide. “GIDA and irrigation officials, and other representatives have approached us with questions about why we need to reclaim five metres of lake. These questions were not asked when authorities encroached upon acres of land to build the Goshree Bridge or the walkway to Chathiyath Church, which was once part of the lake,” she said. The residents unanimously say that the delay in obtaining CRZ clearance is clear indication that laws and rules apply differently for the rich and the poor.

Area councillor, V V Praveen, said the project director of GIDA has sought clearance from CRZ for construction of the bund. “However, the KCZMA said the proposal for the five-metre-wide bund is not satisfactory and has asked the project proponent to submit further reports on the matter,” said Praveen. “Work will begin once we obtain the sanction from CRZ,” he added.

Apart from frequent flooding, the lack of a boat service is also a major issue for islanders. “Only one boat of the state water transport department operates on this route,” said Hariharan Kumar, a resident.

To address the lack of water transportation, Praveen said, Water Metro will set up a terminal here. “Metro officials inspected the site a couple of months ago. Once the service commences, the issue of transportation will be resolved,” he added.

The rich-poor divide

