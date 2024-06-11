From prosperity to memory

KOCHI: If you are someone who takes the Kochi Metro, then you would probably be familiar with station named Companypadi, the third stop from Aluva. Formerly known as Poyyakara to its residents, the locality in Choornikara panchayat was renamed after a prominent company that used to function several years ago.

The firm, ‘Standard Pottery Works Company,’ a pottery and tiles manufacturing firm in Poyyakara established on February 2, 1939, had been a source of living for a majority of the locals.

“The company marked its presence way before India got independence. It had over 1,500 workers. Everybody in the locality depended the company for livelihood, and even today, the area surrounding the company’s plot is occupied by children and grandchildren of former employees of the company. Most of the structures have disappeared and only the school built by the management remains,” says Shily Sunilkumar, a 52-year-old shopkeeper.

Thangamma Jacob, a former employee of the company, fondly recalls her life back in the day. “My entire life is entwined with this company,” she reminisces.

“I studied at the company school, and my late husband and I worked there. The place operated round the clock, with workers divided into shifts. Recently when the plot was piled for construction, they got so many tiles from underneath. This is an indication of how much work the comany did,” says the 72-year-old.