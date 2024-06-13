Ekm Shooting Competition now open for registrations

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Rifle Association (ERDA) is inviting applications for the upcoming Ernakulam District Shooting Competition in June.

The matches will be in the following categories: 10m peep sight air rifle, 10m air pistol, 10m open sight, 50m open sight rifle, 50m free pistol, 25m STD pistol, and 25m centre fire pistol.

The air events will be held at ERDA’s shooting range at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) in Kadavanthra, Kochi, on June 22 and 23. The firearms events will be held at the shooting range of Alappuzha Rifle Club in Cherthala on June 30.

Participants must be above the age of 12. The deadline for entries is June 16. To register or for more details, contact: range officer Akhil MS at 9496334594.