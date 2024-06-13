Rootless, and open to life...

KOCHI: We have seen him as a ruthless villain, a corrupt and seasoned politician, a fierce cop and the scary goonda.

In his life, Ashish Vidyarthi has donned many roles and has lived as many characters, many of which have become engraved in the psyches of movie lovers. A true character actor.

Ask him what would be Ashish’s character, pat comes the reply: rootlessness.

His career in cinema spanning three decades is testimony to this. Over the years, he has been a fine mind working with similar artists making films that fetched him accolades, including the National Award for Supporting Actor in his very first Hindi venture (Drohkaal). Yet he never stuck to a mould.

He has been part of over 350 movies in 11 languages, never setting up base in any of the industries despite several of his stints being widely appreciated for appeal and versatility. His character and negative roles bear the same rootlessness, as he flips from one role to another, flaunting a flamboyance rather than feistiness or frigid fright that should otherwise dictate what he is supposed to portray on screen.

Off-screen, too, rootlessness is what roots him. The actor may scout for grounds and hills where life has deep moorings, yet finds himself tied down to none. A man famously known for good food, crazy travels, and free-spirited presentations, he is as easy anchoring two immensely popular vlogs as he is with his matinee presence. Ashish claims he bears no tags and is looking for more as he still straddles roles both in and out of the frames.

The quirks and the fancies and the whims and the duties and fun and frolic and love and laughter, everything together makes up what he calls life. “I am open to life,” he says, as he reclines in the chair facing the sea at the resort where he and his wife Rupali Barua are staying. Before leaving for Kollam as part of the ‘Raining Smiles’ project that takes him across India trailing the monsoon, TNIE caught up with the actor for a quick rendezvous where he opened up on what he feels is in store for him at this turn of life.

Excerpts.

You have straddled both mainstream cinema and arthouse. Was it a conscious decision so as to not get typecast?

I began working in films in 1994, starting with Drohkaal by Govind Nihalani. Though I bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for my performance, I understood that arthouse films meant not enough money to take care of my parents or pay rent.

I am a passionate actor, have always been pulled by forces within, and wanted to do things that I would believe in. But a key part of my life is also my responsibility. It was my need to do commercial films then and I did them well. Because of that, I have 350-plus films to my credit and people know me better now.