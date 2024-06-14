South Vietnam: a paradise unexplored

KOCHI: If the wanderlust in you is suddenly restless, but at the same, the practical side of you is apprehensive about the high cost of an international trip, then Vietnam is your best bet. The Southeast Asian country offers majestic sun-kissed beaches, expansive green cover, silent hill stations, bustling nightlife, throbbing markets and much more.
But what equally endears Vietnam for Indian travellers is its cheap cost of living and its genial inhabitants. Northern Vietnam has been explored much by tourists as major attractions such as the capital Hanoi and Halong Bay, famous for limestone islands and turquoise-emerald water.
However, the southern parts of this beautiful nation are equally packed with bounties of nature. The icing on the cake is that apart from the booming metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, the rest of the destinations are yet to be explored on a wider level and that gives the tourists access to a handful of virgin beaches, pristine water bodies, islands and historical sites.
Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh is a bustling city, that’s leaping fast forward, but simultaneously steeped in its rich past. Here eye-catching architecture with its boulevards and open spaces harmoniously coexist with high-rises and skyscrapers. The city literally never goes to sleep and at night it takes a vibrant and flamboyant form as Saigon River peacefully flows by. Some of the major landmarks here are Notre Dame Cathedral, Saigon Opera House and the Central Post Office. The walking street is another attraction as music, dance and booze give the downtown a jazzy look as night falls.
Da Lat
Roughly 300 km from Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat is the largest city in the central highlands and is situated 1,500m above sea level. It has a striking similarity with the Indian hill stations of Darjeeling and Shillong and is known to be the most famous honeymoon destination of the Vietnamese. The road to the hill station is windy and flanked by a vast expanse of pine forest. As evening sets in, the place gets enveloped by a thick cover of mist. The marigold, cherry-like apricot and flame trees flower during the spring to usher in a riot of colours in this hill station. Unmissable in the cable car, which gives tourists a panoramic view of the place. There are numerous waterfalls, such as Roaring Elephant Falls, and lakes that enrich the serenity of the place.
The spot is also famous for its night market, coffee plantations and coffee houses. Winter clothes and footwear can be purchased at throw-away prices, while the renowned Da Lat coffee can be purchased from local coffee houses, which also dish out local culture in a nutshell.
Ninh Thuan
This is an unblemished coastal province in the south-central part of the country. Ninh Thuan, some 270km off Ho Chi Minh City, has awesome beaches, sprawling vineyards, mountains and secluded bays to flaunt. The sea and the mountains run parallel to each other and the topography and the climate — the province has two rainy and dry seasons — facilitate viticulture, which is growing fast. Ninh Thuan is Vietnam’s largest grape producer and there are about two dozen vineyards here. The majority of the grapes are purchased and taken to Da Lat for winemaking.
Samten Hills
About 40 km from Da Lat is located Samten Hills, a Tibetan Buddhist resort, which is resplendent with a spiritual aura that’s amplified by Tibetan architecture. Perched on a hilltop, one can have a panoramic view of the agricultural land lying below and extending several kilometres from the resort. The Vajrayana Buddhist chants resounding in the background compliment the quaint beauty of the place. The whole atmosphere resembles a Buddhist commune of far-away Himalayas. Samten Hills boasts the world’s largest Tibetan prayer wheel, a unique heritage gallery built in accordance with Vajrayana Buddhist art, and statues of Amitayus and Maitreya Buddhas.
Vinh Hy Bay
Located in Ninh Thuan is Vinh Hy Bay, a concealed geographical gem, where the turquoise sea meets the clean white sandy beaches. This is a spot where one can just sit back and unwind. There are options for fishing, snorkelling, water sports and boating. The coral reefs and caves facing the sea are the other attractions.
