Healthy and delicious: Crafting the perfect school lunchbox

KOCHI: After 12 pm, the stomach starts to cry and all eyes are on the clock to see when it will be lunch break. As soon as the bell rings, books are shoved aside and tiffin boxes dished out, all in a flash. Lunchtime is undeniably one of the best times for a school student. The aroma of a delightful meal that wafts gathers the whole class to the desk that holds the box. The enchantment is so intense that the sweet smell remains long after school life ends and life chugs on through many phases.

It is therefore essential to pack lunches with dishes that are tasty and also healthy enough to sustain energy levels throughout the day. Since children are active, foods get metabolised easily. Though they require a sizable portion of nutrition, it is crucial to keep a check on the intake of processed food, fat, starch and sugar.

It is crucial to be mindful of what goes into the lunch box, says Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research.

“Fibre-rich vegetables like carrots, broccoli, and peas are ideal, but they need to be presented in appealing ways. Mixing these veggies into the dough for chapatis or blending them into purees for various dishes can make them more palatable,” he explains.

However, overpacking healthy food could also be problematic, he says. The practice could contribute to obesity among children. Rajiv also emphasises the importance of including other essential nutrients in children’s diets, particularly ingredients rich in calcium and omega-3 fatty acids (DHA, EPA, and ALA).