Rain spotting in Kerala

KOCHI: The city is basking in a pleasant warmth. The bright blue sky gives way to white clouds rolled up like cotton candy. However, like a petulant kid, it changes mood. The wind picks up and brings with it menacingly dark clouds — the harbinger of rain. In a snap, it starts to rain with familiar abandon.

But, it’s nothing like what we are used to — familiarity, it seems, does breed contempt. The storm clouds seem to dissolve into the heavens, as the downpour stops as soon as it starts. All in just half an hour. As the gloom fades, the curtain lifts on the sun and the sky turns blue.

Researchers have been noticing changes in rain patterns since 2018 — the year of the grand deluge in the state.

“Most of the clouds that appear in the skies have white wimpy forms, which, of course, at times, attract our attention. But only a few clouds produce rain, and they are called nimbus clouds” says Dr Vijaykumar P, assistant professor of environmental sciences at the University of Kerala. The nimbus clouds, he adds, can take different forms.

“Say around 40 years ago, we used to have mostly shallow nimbostratus clouds, which would have formed not more than 8km from the ground. During monsoons, the skies over Kerala were covered in these clouds, like a sheet. However, recent studies by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) suggest an alarming trend of clouds taking shape vertically during monsoons. “These nimbus clouds have been forming at a height of 14km in recent years,” he added.