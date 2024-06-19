Gems full of flavour

KOCHI: Indigenous to southern Europe and the Mediterranean region, pomegranate, the red-rich fruit, is considered to be one of the nutrient-dense and healthiest fruits.

Scientifically known as Punica granatum, the fruit bears on a deciduous shrub which grows to a height of 5-8 meters. The flowers on the shrub blooms in a striking orange-red colour, mostly on the axils of the leaves.

In India, it finds a home in almost all states, with major hubs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. Ideally, it flourishes in hot, dry summers and endures alkaline and moist soils, growing at elevations of up to 1600 meters above sea level.