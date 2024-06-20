I carved out a space for myself in the literary world, says Mohammed Abbas

How do you connect these emotions with your audience?

I only know the language I speak — my vernacular in a colloquial style. This makes it easier for people to connect with me, as opposed to using complex language. Speaking simply ensures that people pay attention, even if the language lacks ornamentation, similes, or substance. This might explain why my writing connects with others.

Also, Facebook is a popular medium among ordinary people. While youngsters may prefer Instagram and intellectuals lean towards Twitter, my storytelling on Facebook reaches ordinary people. When we speak truthfully, readers sense our authenticity and embrace it. I write about both my best and worst days, my good and bad habits. I never hide anything. I just write and present myself as I truly am.

Recently, one of your Facebook posts about your son’s SSLC score went viral. Many people reacted and shared it through different mediums. What inspired you to write that note?

I have three children. My two elder daughters have achieved excellent ranks and accolades. However, when my son’s results were announced, our family was happy with that. But curious relatives and neighbours called to ask how many A+ grades he received. They viewed it as a matter of dignity and pride. For me, it was not.

Seeing that these calls affected my son, I chose to appreciate his humanity instead, knowing that this quality would benefit him more in the future than any A+ grade. I don’t believe marks define a person. Whether or not a child gets an A+, they are still our child, right?

The most important thing is to support our children without succumbing to societal pressures. By doing so, they will truly flourish.

Writing about politics and religion can attract a lot of criticism. How do you deal with that?

I have faced a lot of criticism over the years. One notable instance was when I wrote about the kitchen dynamics during Ramadan. During this time, women in the house often have to handle double the household work. They wake up early and prepare food, while the men wake up later and head to the mosque, which is usually air-conditioned. Even during their menstrual periods, women have to carry on with their duties. Then women need to get the children ready for school and start preparing for the feast. They serve food to the men and listen to their minor complaints.

Many people criticised me, saying their kitchens don’t function like this. However, whether it happens in our own kitchens or not, we need to address these issues. To those who criticise me, I have only one response: “Thank you, happiness, and more love”. It’s not my style to meet criticism with criticism or arguments. Instead, I believe in responding with love.

Many considered you the star of the recent Kerala Literature Festival...

Platforms like this hold significant importance in today’s world. On stage, I didn’t speak about the people who were present but about those who could not be there, those who lacked such privileges. When I took an autorickshaw to get here, I told the driver to take me to KLF. He didn’t understand. I then mentioned the place where the festival was being held, and he still didn’t know. This festival has been happening for seven or eight years, and he has been driving the auto for 16 years, yet he was unaware of the biggest literature festival.

I shared this on stage, how many auto-rickshaw drivers, painters, and carpenters remain disconnected from such events. It becomes a significant event only for a small percentage of society. For ordinary people struggling to survive each day, literature is not a big thing. I guess I didn’t speak much about literature. Perhaps that is why the audience noticed me.

What are your future projects?

My first novel has been released. I have always written about the struggles of ordinary people, highlighting issues that often go unnoticed. Over time, some readers commented that my work seemed to focus only on sorrow, asking if there was no happiness in my life. I also felt that my writing had become somewhat repetitive. That’s why I decided to try fiction.

Another novel is set to be released next month. I am still going for my painting job because very few people can depend on writing alone. I am not particularly privileged to do so. I hope that my books will provide me with the opportunity to focus entirely on writing.