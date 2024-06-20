Reading day activities held at Ernakulam public library

KOCHI: On National Reading Day, the Ernakulam Public Library was bustling with activities. Over 100 students in colourful uniforms entered the library for a visit from their respective schools as part of celebrating the day.

The library secretary K P Ajith Kumar led an interactive session with students, explaining the functioning of a library, how to get a membership, and more. Librarian Priya K Peter and joint secretary T K Sadasivan walked around the room supervising the programme and answering the doubts of teachers and students.

Every year, we invite students from schools in the city for such an interactive session to celebrate the Reading Week (Vayanavaram) held from June 19 to 25 in memory of P N Panicker,” explains Sadasivan.

“During Reading Day, many schools in the state organise a visit to nearby libraries to encourage reading habits in children. And this year, three schools approached us,” Sadasivan adds.

Students from Rajagiri Public School, Teresa Spinelli Public School, and Ashoka World School attended the session on Wednesday.

Later, the students perused the shelves, taking in different volumes and authors displayed in the library. “This way, they will be familiar with the library. It will encourage them to visit one more often,” Sadasivan says.