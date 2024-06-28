From open field to closed turf

The game has stayed in her memory as one where the player had to be very quick and nimble to emerge as the winner. “To start, one would throw all the pebbles up in the air and then try catching them all on the back of the hand. If the player caught all the pebbles, they could throw them again, and the process would continue.” However, if the player failed to catch all the pebbles, they have to try and pick up the stones while throwing the rest upward, she adds.

The game is as tough as it sounds but has some scientific benefits, adds Rakhi. “It helps in the development of hand-eye coordination and is ideal for students to develop focus,” she says.

Several such games were the staple of those times when life flowed as the hours passed, instead of now when one is rushing through them. Endemic they are to the land, if one could borrow the term and its meaning from ecology. “Many of the games in Kerala were accompanied by songs,” says Ramesh Karinthalakoottam, who has a folk band called Karinthalakoottam and works as the station master at the Kodungallur railway station.

He gives an example. A game where children sit in a circle with their hands on the floor, palms down. The “leader” sings a song, the lines of go as ‘Athala Pithala Thavalachi, Chukkummirikana Choollappa, Mariam Vannu Vilakkuthi, Goonda Mani Sara Kottu’. And the person on whose hand the song ends has to turn their hand up. The game goes on until all the palms, of all the participants, face upwards. When the song in the series ends, the player has to take his or her hand out and hold it at the back. This continues until only one player is left.

“What is interesting is that the game would have different songs in different districts. In some places, the song would go like ‘Akkuthu Ekkuthu Ana Varumbol Kallekuthu Kadumkuthu Cheepuvellom Tharavellom, Sara Makkade Kayyil Oru Bangu’,” Ramesh says.