Ordination of Varapuzha Archdiocese fourth auxiliary bishop on June 30

KOCHI: Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Varapuzha Archdiocese Monsignor Dr Antony Valumkal’s ordination will be held on June 30 at 4 pm in the courtyard of Vallarpadam St Mary’s Basilica. Varapuzha Archdiocese Metropolitan Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil will officiate the ordination ceremony, while former Metropolitan of Varapuzha Archdiocese Dr Francis Kallarakkal and former bishop of Kottapuram Diocese Joseph Karikassery will be the chief assistant officiants.

Chairman of Kerala Latin Catholic Bishops Committee and Bishop of Kozhikode Diocese Dr Varghese Chakalackal will give the sermon.

Bishops from different dioceses in Kerala will also participate. The congratulatory meeting that will follow the ordination ceremony will be attended by Syro Malankara Major Archbishop Cardinal Clemis Catholicos, Syro Malabar Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil and the Vatican Office Counselor in India Monsignor Juan Pablo Cerrillos Hernandez.

Mon Valungal was born on July 26, 1969, in Eroor St George Parish to the late Michael and Philomena. On June 17, 1984, he entered the minor seminary for priestly training. He then completed his philosophy studies at St Joseph Pontifical Seminary, Carmelgiri, and theology studies at Mangalapuzha Seminary. On April 11, 1994, he received was ordained a priest.