TRURA to protest against Railways’ neglect of Tripunithura railway station

KOCHI: The Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA), the apex council of residents associations in the region, will stage a dharna on July 13 against the ‘continued negligence’ on the part of railways in allocating stoppages to key trains at the temple town.

“Only 18 trains, in either direction, have stops at Tripunithura station now. This includes a weekly train and two trains having stops here only in their onward journey. Not even a single train was additionally allocated a stoppage here in the last 10 years.

This despite the station raking in considerable passenger revenue earnings,” said V V Prasad, TRURA president. The protest, to be staged at Statue Junction on the evening of July 13, will witness the participation of several political leaders and MPs as well, he said.

The Tripunithura station recorded earnings of Rs 2.08 crore in March 2024 alone. The passenger footfall exceeded over 1.5 lakh in the month. The total earnings for the 2023-24 financial year was Rs 23.27 crore, as per an RTI reply obtained by TRURA. “However, the passenger revenue earnings recorded by certain other stations having more stoppages is below that of the Tripunithura station.

For instance, Angamaly, having stoppages for 48 trains, recorded a revenue of Rs 1.5 crore in March 2024. Similarly, the earnings of Mavelikkara and Karunagapally, both having stoppages for 63 trains each, for the month were Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 1.44 crore respectively,” Prasad said, citing the RTI reply.

Now that the Kochi Metro Terminal station has come up, stoppages at Tripunithura should be allocated to all long-distance trains. Also the move to cut down the reservation counter timing should be done away with, TRURA demanded.