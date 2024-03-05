Ezha wins Golden Leaf Award for architectural conservation

KOCHI: Ezha, a three-woman team of conservation architects, has won the prestigious Golden Leaf Award for architectural conservation instituted by the Kerala chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA).

The three, namely Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan and Ritu Sara Thomas, won the award for their work conserving the Karnikara mandapam of the nearly 600-year-old Bhagawati temple in Kunnamangalam near Karuvannur, Kozhikode.

“With 16 pillars instead of the usual four, the semi-open pavilion resembled the centre of a sixteen-petaled lotus blossom. It was an architectural marvel,” recalls Savita. However, when the three arrived at Kunnamangalam in January 2023, they found the once-magnificent structure to be a near wreck, propped up by scaffolding and steel tie-rods.

Many in the temple committee wanted to demolish the structure and build something new, modern. However, Ezha managed to deter all from doing so.