‘Kavaru’ adds surreal glow to Kumbalangi

KOCHI: Kumbalangi, a quaint village on the outskirts of Kochi, is shimmering once again! Indeed, the shores here are awash with a blow glow in a seasonal phenomenon called bioluminescence. Kavaru in local parlance.
Since the 2019 hit movie Kumbalangi Nights, which depicted a tender scene showcasing this, people from all parts of the state have been flocking here every year to catch a glimpse of this natural wonder.
This electric blue glow is the work of microorganisms and algae. When the salty sea water enters these water bodies, it triggers algae like Noctiluca scintillans to glow. The glow intensifies when the water is disturbed. To emulate this, people usually kick the water or throw stones in it.
While the kavaru is indeed a sight to behold, for residents here, it is not the wonder that influencers make it seem. “People here are used to seeing the blue glow,” says Sunil Kumar U V, a resident.
“The frenzy began after the release of Kumbalangi Nights. A scene in the film shows the beauty of kavaru in full bloom. Since then, people, irrespective of age, have been thronging the village during kavaru season. More people are expected to show up in the coming days.”
Last year, the place remained busy till the wee hours. Traffic snarls and unruly crowds left the residents irritated. So much so that the villagers were forced to wash the microorganisms away using lake water.
“We are happy to welcome people. But last year, there were several who crossed the limit. Some even jumped into the chemmeen kettu (shrimp farm), messing it up. The farmers had to pay a hefty sum to get it fixed. Our request to all is this: don’t cause trouble for the residents, don’t harm their livelihood,” Sunil adds.
This year, some residents have even set up a kayaking unit to help tourists witness kavaru. This way, the residents and farms are not troubled.