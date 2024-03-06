‘Kavaru’ adds surreal glow to Kumbalangi

While the kavaru is indeed a sight to behold, for residents here, it is not the wonder that influencers make it seem. “People here are used to seeing the blue glow,” says Sunil Kumar U V, a resident.

“The frenzy began after the release of Kumbalangi Nights. A scene in the film shows the beauty of kavaru in full bloom. Since then, people, irrespective of age, have been thronging the village during kavaru season. More people are expected to show up in the coming days.”

Last year, the place remained busy till the wee hours. Traffic snarls and unruly crowds left the residents irritated. So much so that the villagers were forced to wash the microorganisms away using lake water.

“We are happy to welcome people. But last year, there were several who crossed the limit. Some even jumped into the chemmeen kettu (shrimp farm), messing it up. The farmers had to pay a hefty sum to get it fixed. Our request to all is this: don’t cause trouble for the residents, don’t harm their livelihood,” Sunil adds.

This year, some residents have even set up a kayaking unit to help tourists witness kavaru. This way, the residents and farms are not troubled.