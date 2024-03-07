Call to improve road connectivity to Tripunithura metro station

KOCHI : At the event to mark the opening of Tripunithura terminal, on Wednesday, local MLA K Babu, on behalf of local residents, raised concerns over the lack of proper road connectivity to the metro station. He was speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural train.

“Of the 25 stations on Kochi Metro’s phase one corridor, only Tripunithura lacks proper road connectivity. This needs to be addressed,” said Babu. He asked the state industries minister and KMRL managing director to look into the matter.

The Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) began demanding a 22m-wide four-lane road beneath the metro viaduct even before work began on the SN Junction-Tripunithura extension. The existing road is 16m wide. The demand was to extend it up to Hill Palace Road.

At present, Tripunithura metro station and railway station have a common road, from SN Junction side, which is narrow.

“When other stations of Kochi metro have good road connectivity, Tripunithura shouldn’t be neglected. After all, KMRL aims to draw tourists here,” said Babu.

TRURA has filed a public interest litigation requesting widening of the road.