Call to widen fatal Elamkulam junction grows louder in Kochi

KOCHI: The clamour for widening the metro stretch at Elamkulam junction is growing louder as the number of motorists losing their lives on the stretch continues unabated.

The recent death of a 23-year-old has taken the total number of lives lost in various accidents on the stretch between pillars 819 and 826 to 10 since 2020, while more than 20 motorists suffered severe injuries that left them disabled.

Since the area has a sharp curve and narrow passage, it is almost impossible for motorists to control their vehicles. As per an MVD study, only by widening the stretch between the two metro pillars can fatal accidents be prevented. NATPAC (National Transportation Planning and Research Centre) too has suggested redesigning the Elamkulam junction.

An inspector with the motor vehicles department (MVD) who did not wish to be named said they had informed the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and the government about the narrowness of the stretch.