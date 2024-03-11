Call to widen fatal Elamkulam junction grows louder in Kochi

KOCHI: The clamour for widening the metro stretch at Elamkulam junction is growing louder as the number of motorists losing their lives on the stretch continues unabated.
The recent death of a 23-year-old has taken the total number of lives lost in various accidents on the stretch between pillars 819 and 826 to 10 since 2020, while more than 20 motorists suffered severe injuries that left them disabled.
Since the area has a sharp curve and narrow passage, it is almost impossible for motorists to control their vehicles. As per an MVD study, only by widening the stretch between the two metro pillars can fatal accidents be prevented. NATPAC (National Transportation Planning and Research Centre) too has suggested redesigning the Elamkulam junction.
An inspector with the motor vehicles department (MVD) who did not wish to be named said they had informed the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and the government about the narrowness of the stretch.
“Since the road has a sharp bend, it may be difficult for motorists to control their vehicles even if they are travelling at 60 km/hour. Traffic measures such as erecting barricades and placing reflectors are temporary solutions. The only way to make the stretch accident-free is to widen it,” said the inspector.
Although the MVD, with the support of the public works department and Kochi Corporation, erected reflectors, lane markings, and warning boards, the measures have failed to yield desired results.
“The markings on the road have almost faded, and the warning boards are hard to notice. Moreover, the metro has allowed contractors to erect signage on the dangerous curve. This is also a major safety concern as motorists may lose attention. Lack of safety measures and unscientific road design have turned the stretch into a death trap,” said the MVD official.
Meanwhile, the sinking of roads adjacent to pile caps of metro pillars has added to motorists’ safety concerns. “The corporation, KMRL and PWD are unwilling to allocate funds to redesign the road. The stretch is one of the black spots identified by NATPAC in its studies in 2022. Apart from temporary adjustments, nothing has been done,” said the officer.
Meanwhile, MVD and KMRL have decided to conduct a joint inspection of the stretch to decide on a course of action to reduce accidents. “A detailed study will be carried out to resolve the issue,” said Manoj, RTO Ernakulam.