Kerala CM to open four terminals of water metro

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Thursday. The terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad and Eloor will be launched virtually. However, the commencement dates of the services on the routes are yet to be finalised.

The water metro will operate on two new routes- High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North- South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor.

“The event will be held at the Eloor terminal at 5.30 pm. With the commissioning of the two new routes, the Kochi Water Metro will expand its services to nine terminals, establishing five routes across the city,” said Rajeeve.