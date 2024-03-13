Kerala CM to open four terminals of water metro

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Thursday. The terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad and Eloor will be launched virtually. However, the commencement dates of the services on the routes are yet to be finalised.
The water metro will operate on two new routes- High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North- South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor.
“The event will be held at the Eloor terminal at 5.30 pm. With the commissioning of the two new routes, the Kochi Water Metro will expand its services to nine terminals, establishing five routes across the city,” said Rajeeve.
The ticket price on the new routes will range from Rs 20 to Rs 40. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April last year, the KWML witnessed a remarkable surge in ridership with over 17.5 lakh passengers availing of its services.
“The project, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, has garnered global attention in a short span. With the expansion of its services to the Fort Kochi terminal and the anticipation of more frequent operations, the Water Metro aims to enhance connectivity, contributing to the state’s history of successful water-based transport initiatives,” he said, adding that the work of the Fort Kochi terminal is in its final stage and the operation between the High Court and Fort Kochi will begin soon.
Upon its completion, 38 terminals will link 10 islands, deploying 78 Water Metro boats for efficient and sustainable transportation.
Operational routes
Vypeen-High Court
Vytilla-Kakkanad
New routes
High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North-South Chittoor
South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor
Total ridership till March 12: Over 17.50 lakh
Project expected to be completed by Dec 2024
Project cost: Rs 1,136.83 crore
Total terminals: 38
Routes: 15
Distance: 75km
Electric boats: 78