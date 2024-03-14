Uneven road near metro pile caps causing Elamkulam accidents

KOCHI: The sinking road surface adjacent to the pile caps of the Kochi Metro pillars is causing the fatal accidents on the now infamous bend at Elamkulam on the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, a motor vehicles department report has revealed.

The department decided to inspect the site following the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist recently. Over the past four years, more than a dozen lives have been lost to accidents at the sharp curve between metro pillars 819 and 826 near the Elamkulam station. Several motorists have also suffered severe injuries.

“On both sides, the portions of the road adjacent to the metro pile caps are sinking. The uneven surface poses a threat as it is very difficult for motorists to guage, especially if they are travelling through the stretch for the first time. The uneven surface is the main reason for the accidents,” the MVD report said.

The report also suggested that the public works department, GCDA, Kochi corporation and other departments concerned install the necessary safety measures, including speed-breakers, proper warning signs and barricades, to reduce the speed of vehicles.

The department also suggested covering the metro pillars with rubber boots. “While it may look hard, the material is soft. It is commonly used in such situations. If a motorist crashes into it, the impact will be low,” the MVD source said.

Though the department has highlighted the drawbacks in the area, the official said the recent accident involving the youngster was caused by overspeeding.

“He was not familiar with the vehicle as he was on a test drive,” the official pointed out.

Meanwhile, MVD and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited have decided to conduct a joint inspection of the stretch to decide on a course of action to reduce accidents.

However, the department did not mention the advertisement boards placed on the metro pillars, which grab the attention of motorists and distract them. The stretch was one of the black spots identified by NATPAC in its 2022 study.