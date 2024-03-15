Amit Shah opens NIA’s new office-cum-housing complex in Kochi

KOCHI: The new office and residential complex of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kalamassery was opened on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the facility through video conference.

The office complex, including a community centre and barracks, was constructed at a cost of Rs 41.85 crore. It includes an administrative block with 3,276 sqm built-up area, state-of-the-art investigation and intelligence facilities, a modern interrogation room, etc.

The residential block can house 49 personnel, and also includes the barracks and a community centre. In June 2017, the agency acquired three acres of land from HMT in Kalamassery, which was formally registered in May 2018. The work began in August 2020.

The NIA branch office in Kochi was established in April 2012 and has jurisdiction over Kerala and the Union territory of Lakshadweep.