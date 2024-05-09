Once lost, heritage cannot be rebuilt says Frederik Franken

Could you elaborate on your graduation project at Delft Technical University, which involved building an inventory of monumental values in Fort Kochi?

The project – in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi, and TU Delft – was a unique opportunity to explore the world. Fort Kochi had already been declared a heritage zone, but Mattanchery needed attention as well. We focused on Fort Kochi because we had better access to information.

We conducted research in Dutch archives, surveyed the area, and analysed its historical development and architectural features. We created maps documenting each building’s origin and condition and suggested tools for renovation. Our report was shared with local authorities but we did not expect to see it implemented. The Bastion Bungalow plan aimed to convert the building into a museum with a contemporary design, but it was ultimately too ambitious. Besides, the plan formulated then does not follow the rules that I now apply for building conservation.

How do India’s conservation efforts compare with the likes of the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy?

In Italy, the focus is on preserving the construction history of a building and adding contemporary design where appropriate. The building’s present function is not displaced by blind efforts to historicise it. In the UK, there’s a stronger emphasis on restoring buildings to their original state by removing later additions. The reconstruction of the interiors of the Royal Pavilion in Bristol is a good example. The Netherlands prefers a neat and clean approach, which can, sometimes, lead to unnecessary interventions. Restoration efforts here also mean to make buildings beautiful again. This can sometimes risk damage to the monument’s value.

India’s approach may differ, but I observed remnants of paint and plaster in Agra and the Red Fort during my recent visit. This suggests that these buildings have undergone coloured finishes recently. I hope the upcoming Architectural Finishes Research Conference in the Netherlands could do with Indian input on measures employed here.

What are the key advantages of having a city-specific monument adviser overseeing conservation projects, rather than a centralised administrative body?

A local conservation department, like Amsterdam’s, has specific knowledge of the area’s construction and architectural styles that can differ across regions. Monument advisers can visit buildings early in the permit application process, share their expertise with architects and building owners, and guide them through renovation guidelines. They can also assist city inspectors during renovations. Amsterdam’s department has seven monument advisers, seven building historians, and several policy officers and archaeologists. This reflects the importance accorded to conserving over 9,800 monuments in the city. Smaller cities may not have such large teams, but still benefit from localised knowledge.