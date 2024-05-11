Angels abroad from Kerala

Joby Baby (36) , a nurse with Kuwait’s ministry of health

Having completed my diploma in general nursing in India and working there for five years, I found myself at a crossroads. Facing low salary prospects, I made a pivotal decision to pursue B.Sc in nursing. After graduating, I came to Kuwait for better opportunities.

I have been working for nearly eight years. I discovered a more satisfying career path with improved working conditions. Despite initial concerns about being a male nurse, I found no difficulty in providing patient care. The friendly atmosphere in Arab countries boosted my confidence. Better pay, lower workload, and provisions to bring family along are the reasons why many Indian nurses choose to work abroad.

My journey, however, has not been without its challenges. I had to push myself to the limits during the pandemic. Separation from loved ones weighed heavily on me. The anxiety of witnessing the devastating effects of the virus and hearing about the struggles of friends and colleagues added to the emotional trauma.

Looking back, however, I am proud to have played a role in combating the epidemic, tirelessly working to provide care and support without counting the days and nights.

Boby Joseph (42), registered nurse, Queensland, Australia

After completing my nursing degree in India, I worked with a hospital in Kerala for a year. Seeking new opportunities, I moved to England and worked there for three years. Eventually, my journey led me to Melbourne, Australia, where I completed a three-month mandatory course before getting into a job. After working in various departments, I finally ended up working in forensic mental health.

It was a significant shift. Dealing with patients, ranging from drug users to criminals, required not only medical expertise but also physical strength to manage them. However, the support system within the hospital was exceptional.

I moved to Australia in 2008. At that time, the nurses in India were in a difficult situation. The workload was overwhelming, wages were insufficient, and interpreting verbal orders from doctors posed risks.

In contrast, working in Australia has given me a sense of relief and security. Here, nurses just need to give the medicine that doctors have prescribed and signed for.

While I respect the professionalism and skills of nurses in both countries, I can see clear differences in how they work. In India, nurses engage directly with real patients, honing their communication skills and understanding patient preferences. In Australia, nurses undergo simulated training.

I have been working in Australia for 14 years now. What I have noticed is teamwork is highly valued, and everyone is supportive.

Lovely Varghese (60), registered nurse, Chicago, US

I moved to the US after marriage in 1990. Those days, America was the ultimate dream for many Malayalis. Once I got a job here, I was amazed at the dignity and respect given to nursing as a profession.

Unfortunately, nurses are not treated well in India. The majority of the youngsters leave the country because they have loans to repay.

In the US, one can take up any role according to comfort. Many Malayalis opt for nurse practitioner job roles where they can run their clinics. We also get the opportunity to advance our careers by taking up several courses. Nurses have the liberty to choose the shift they want to work in. If we work for 12 hours three days straight, we get to keep off the next four days.

Despite working here for three decades, I never faced any challenges that weren’t beyond my control – until Covid struck. The healthcare system in the US came to a standstill. For the first time, we faced a shortage of personal gear, and equipment, including ventilator systems, and oxygen cylinders.

I had to look after Covid patients who had severe bed sores and wounds. Since we were short of beds, some patients had to be directed to their houses with a support system. The nurse in charge had to guide the families of such patients. It was hard to manage those times.

Unfortunately, racism exists in every country. I have experienced it here, particularly with patients. I recall a 20-year-old accident victim who refused treatment from me based on my colour and accent.

Despite our superior’s explanation, the patient’s demand for a ‘white nurse’ persisted. That included disrespectful behaviour like throwing food. While such incidents were once prevalent, strict measures are now in place to prevent/address them.