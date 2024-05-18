Frequent laptop thefts becoming headache for Kerala police

KOCHI: The frequent incidents of laptop theft at Kakkanad and places near Infopark are turning out to be a headache for cops. Now, the laptop thief has once again struck an IT firm in Infopark from where nine laptops were stolen on Wednesday night.

In the past one month as many as four laptop thefts were reported at Infopark Police Station alone. Till now, no persons have been arrested. The latest theft was reported at a company named DBIZ AI Solutions Private Ltd functioning on the first and second floors of Infopark phase-1. The theft came to notice when employees returned to the office. As many as nine laptops of Lenovo, Apple and Dell were found stolen. Apart from it, a Sony PlayStation was also found missing.

“It was found that the office was not locked the previous night. Someone who was familiar with the place broke into the office and stole the electronic gadgets. We have received the visuals of the accused after examining the CCTV camera. The stolen goods are worth around `6 lakh. We have started a probe into the incident,” Anilkumar V S, Station House Officer, Infopark Police Station, said.

Early this month, two theft incidents were reported at two men’s hostels in Kakkanad from where as many as six laptops were stolen. The thefts were reported at Mohans Home in Chittethukara and Planet Homes Mens Hostel in Kuzhikkattumoola. Last Month, a similar theft incident was reported at a hostel in Kakkanad.

“As far as laptops stolen from hostels are concerned, the cases were reported in rooms occupied by IT employees. IT employees staying in the same room work in different shifts. So, they do not lock their rooms so that roommates working in different shifts can enter the room,” he said.

Police are probing whether the same persons were involved in all theft cases. Whether any interstate gang is behind these thefts is being probed. “We cannot confirm whether all these cases are interlinked. There is also the possibility that different burglars are involved in these cases. However, we are conducting a probe. We have asked people to lock their rooms when they go outside. Use locks having multiple keys so that all inmates can have a key with them,” he said.