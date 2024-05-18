Sugar rush from Alangadu in Kerala

KOCHI: A sweet revolution is taking place on the banks of Periyar — the revival of a once-forgotten crop. To rejuvenate sugarcane farming in the Periyar river basin and restore the prominence of ‘Alangadan sharkara’, the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has established a jaggery production unit in Alangad.

Till around 60 years ago, Alangad was known for its homegrown sugarcane and jaggery, which was even served in the feasts of royal families, says Shinoj Subrahmanian, principal scientist and head of KVK, Ernakulam.

“Due to high labour costs and lack of technological developments in farming, sugarcane disappeared from the region’s agri-map,” he adds.

Today, most jaggeries available in Kerala come from outside the state. However, there is a high demand for homegrown, traditional varieties. For example, Marayoor sharkara. “But Marayoor alone cannot meet the state’s demand,” says Shinoj.

This was what invariably led KVK to reintroduce and popularise Alangadan sharkara. Its primary goal is to produce chemical-free, high-quality jaggery and establish a branded marketing channel for jaggery from Alangad, potentially earning it a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in the future.

The first set of sugarcane was planted in the 2022 November-December period and it was ready for harvest next December. KVK sourced CO86032, a high-yielding and disease-resistant sugarcane strain from ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore.