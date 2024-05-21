This colony near Mattancherry is a melancholic ode to Mehboob

KOCHI: Established 20 years ago, Mehboob Park Colony in Kunnumpuram near Mattancherry, is named after the legendary playback singer H Mehboob, whose songs continue to enchant us even today.

Mehboob was born in Pattalam nearby, and grew up in this region of Kochi. Mattancherry and Fort Kochi have several Mehboob fan clubs, and annual programmes are run to honour ‘Bayi’, known for songs such as Akaale aarum kaividum from the film 'Jeevitha Nouka' and Manennum vilikkila from 'Neelakkuyil'.

Notably, Mehboob’s songs were later remixed and featured in Malayalam films such as 'Usthaad' (1999), 'Annayum Rasoolum' (2013), and 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi' (2013).

Originally a barren landmass, it was initially converted into a children’s park (Mehboob Park) before being turned into a colony, says former mayor K J Sohan. Hence the name Mehboob Park Colony.

The place provided a community for people previously affected by homelessness and economic struggles. There are 68 families residing here.

A K Abu, one of the colony’s early inhabitants, says, “Most of the community’s founder population belonged to the canoeists’ community who migrated from the Vanam colony due to financial and economic debts and insecurities.”

Currently, the inhabitants, including men and women, engage in daily wage occupations such as construction work, housekeeping, etc., to make a living.