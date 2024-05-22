A saga about the male ego

KOCHI: You must read The Pig Flip at least thrice. First, to blitz through the pages and enjoy the story. Second, as graphic novels mandate, to pay close attention to the illustrations, which augment the story by telling the reader more than what the text does. Third, and this is perhaps what distinguishes the work from others, to appreciate the marriage between the text and the illustrations to render this story as one quintessentially rooted in Kerala, and the work, hailed as a significant milestone in Indian graphic novels.

The story is not unfamiliar — at its core, it’s about gambling addiction. The protagonist Babychan can’t help but sneak away most nights to an abandoned island to play ‘panni malarthu’ [pig-flip], a popular card game in Kerala, with fellow no-do-gooders.

It’s likely you know a similar character in your surroundings. However, readers are careful to not dismiss Babychan as a social reject just yet. Under Joshy’s draftsmanship, we glimpse redeeming qualities in him. We know the perils that seem to cling onto him are only circumstantial.

Also, unlike regular depictions of gambling, the illustrations of games don’t hint at perversity or profligacy. Interestingly, they take on spiritual dimensions of sorts with these elements: the sanctuary of darkness punctuated by golden light, the waning candle, the putrid scent of rotting cashews, unsaid prayers and profound hope for a good hand.

What’s also evident early on is that there’s a defiance to Joshy’s work, in not sticking to the norm. Perhaps this is illustrated best in how each frame seamlessly blends into the next (physically and metaphysically), offering the reader an uninterrupted experience.

For example, a tree in one frame branches out to offer a canopy in another. The ripples of water hover over the face in a frame underneath to convey the frantic state of a character’s mind.

It’s noteworthy how each frame feels fresh and original. Each offers a different perspective. It is as if a cinematographer is moving their lens about and telling the story in ways that the reader had not envisioned it could be told.