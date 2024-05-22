Divine reflections

KOCHI: Elaborate costumes, vibrant makeup, and towering headgear… the sacred ritual practice of theyyam whirls and twirls, their energy embodies deities, ancestral spirits, and heroes from folklore. Onlookers are transported into an almost ethereal experience — one that simultaneously invokes fascination and reverence.

“The effect of my first theyyam experience was profound. I wondered about the theyyam artist’s consciousness when their external presence was so remarkable,” says British-born writer, photographer, and filmmaker Pepita Seth, who, with her latest work, In God’s Mirror: The Theyyams of Malabar (Scala Arts Publishers; `5,485), offers an intimate and insightful exploration of the nearly 2,000-year-old practice.

Drawing upon her decades of personal experience and deep fascination with the practice, Pepita takes readers on a journey through the world of theyyam, showcasing the intricate rituals, vibrant costumes, and deep-rooted beliefs that make the tradition so unique.

Theyyam, which translates to ‘God’ or ‘incarnations of God,’ involves rituals where deities are believed to possess the bodies of designated individuals, known as theyyam artists. These theyyam artist undergo a transformative process, adorned with elaborate costumes and intricate makeup, becoming vessels for the divine.

“My introduction to theyyam came from an article I read in a now-defunct magazine which had a handful of photographs. Intrigued, I cut them out and used them to press people for further details,” says Seth.

She adds, “While the word theyyam is a corruption of daivam, meaning ‘God,’ it refers to both a deified individual and a particular style of worship in which a formless deity is said to be called down from heaven. The concept is that this deity occupies the body of a designated individual, a man from a particular family who has undergone a preparatory process enabling the deity to act with and see his or her devotees.”