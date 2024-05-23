The simple sparkle that Lalitha was  

KOCHI: Fisherwoman Bhargavi in Amaram, bold Kochammini in Godfather, the master storyteller Bhasura in Manichitrathazhu and the faceless, sweet and romantic Narayani in Mathilukal... K P A C Lalitha has a rich oeuvre with over 550 feature films that portray vivid shades of human life.

Choosing from this variety was hence no small task for Belbin P Baby, a journalism faculty at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, when he decided to delve deep into the actor’s filmography in his new book Lalitham KPAC Lalithayude Kathapathrangaliloode.

He has put down this difficulty right in the introduction of the book itself. But the challenge did not stop him from his resolve to explore her extensive list of roles and allow many generations to know of the versatile actor’s craft and skill in depicting diverse characters. The book is thus an effort to keep the legacy of the veteran alive so that posterity derives inspiration from it, says the author of this work that is published by DC Books.

Several people who knew the actor up close have spoken in the 14 chapters of the book. She comes alive in their memories and anecdotes, beginning with a discussion that lays bare the persona she bore— on and off screen — as she donned roles that are never to be forgotten.

The preface carries a narration by her son Siddharth Bharathan. “She asks about the character from the director and then tries to connect it to someone she has met in her life. I was often the most surprised to see how Amma connected these characters to her personal experiences, as many of the characters she portrayed were familiar to me. I will give only one example. In the movie Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, the character Jagadamma, played by her, was an imitation of Santhamma, who was our household helper. I was amazed to see how Amma replicated even the smallest movements of hers,” says Siddharth.