Bumping into the Gillappies

KOCHI : When the Gillappies enter the scene, kicking and dancing, accompanied by the pulsing music, one cannot take their eyes off the frame. The movie

Anchakkallakokkan by Ullas Chemban, an investigative thriller with mythical elements, is set in 1986 in a village named Kalahasti.

And to Kalahasti comes the Gillappies who are unique in their looks and ways, riding on a Yamaha bike, one dancing, the other ready to draw some blood. It’s this duo — played by Praveen T J as the younger Gilappi and Merin Jose, as the elder one — all everyone is talking about after watching the experimental flick.

Ulals says he creates characters based on his experiences. “It’s someone I know,” he says about Gillappies too.

“I created the characters based on my experiences, aiming for uniqueness. I wanted the audience to feel that regardless of their behaviour and appearance, their capacity for violence matters. These characters were outsiders in the village and quite modern for that period. Perhaps they were listening to Boney M or Michael Jackson, which influenced their appearance,” Ullas reminisces.

“Praveen’s character is portrayed as someone who doesn’t speak much, someone who communicates sparingly. Merin, on the other hand, has a different way of talking. What truly matters is their readiness for violence. As a hardcore Tarantino fan, I believe some elements from his work may have influenced me as well,” Ullas explains.