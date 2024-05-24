Into the minds of masters

KOCHI : The gallery at Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram had a masterly finish. On the wall near the entrance, there was Sandro Botticelli, the Italian Renaissance master, whose ‘Madonna of the Pomegranate’ spread a spiritual aura that permeated the entire hall.

Here was the painting that represented the period in art history where the flamboyant, flexible ancient met the rigid, ritualistic modern of the 14th century Florence and from where it all began under the good guidance of social leaders such as Lorenzo De Medici, who patronised artists and sculptors such as Botticelli, Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Donatello, Filippo Brunelleschi, et al.

The art of the era was a revolution that not only ushered in a renaissance for the entire European region but also was a vent for the pristine ladies of high class Italy who were showcased as models in these paintings. Botticelli’s Madonna, they say, was an elite lady by the name Simonetta Vespucci as is the Da Vinci’s Monalisa said to be Lisa del Giocondo, wife of a Florentine merchant.

Several such stories come alive in the reproductions of the paintings of the masters by Tomina Mary Jose, whose exhibition was under way at the Samskrithi Bhavan. Her ‘Madonna of Botticelli’ was part of her many works on Madonna – her favourite topic of painting.

“I am an ardent fan of the Madonna,” she says, explaining the reason behind her reproduction of Da Vinci’s ’The Virgin of the Rocks’ and Raphael’s ‘The Bridgewater Madonna’.