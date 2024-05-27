Woman’s murder: Kin say her husband demanded Rs 70 lakh

KOCHI: The murder of Dona Sajan, a Chalakudy woman based in Canada, has taken a dramatic turn as her parents allege financial exploitation by their son-in-law. They claim Lal extorted approximately Rs 70 lakh from them over several months, ultimately leading to their daughter’s death.

Dona, 29, was found dead at her residence in Oshawa on May 7 by Canadian police, who have since issued a Canada-wide warrant for Lal K Poulose, 31, on charges of first-degree murder.

Dona’s body was returned to her home in Chalakudy on Saturday, with her funeral held the following day. Speaking to TNIE, Sajan Francis, Dona’s father, alleged that Lal had been threatening his daughter demanding money, and he had sent Rs 40 lakh to him over a period of time, while Deljo, Dona’s brother, who lives near Oshawa, handed over another Rs 30 lakh.

According to Sajan, Lal had been into gambling. “We are certain Lal killed my daughter. There has been laxity in the investigation by the Canadian police,” he said, further explaining that the family had not disclosed these details earlier as they were awaiting Dona’s body to arrive in Kerala.

“Even two weeks before the murder, we sent him money. He demands money saying he needs to purchase a house or some such reason. He has been into gambling, which my daughter questioned. We hoped that everything would get resolved,” Sajan said.

In addition to the Rs 70 lakh, the money Sajan and his wife gave Dona as a wedding gift was also taken away by Lal, the family alleged. “The ornaments, which were managed by Lal’s family, too, have disappeared. We strongly believe that his family is protecting him. Without their support, he cannot evade the authorities,” Sajan said, adding that he has information suggesting Lal is in contact with his family.