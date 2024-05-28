Pattalam Junction & the Portuguese batalhão link

KOCHI: Pattalam Junction in Fort Kochi is a quaint locality, with several layers of lore. The Malayalam word ‘pattalam’ translates to army in English, and that got us wondering how this place got such a unique name.

Ram Das, a shopkeeper in the area, says it is generally believed that a nearby ground was the site of a military camp during the colonial era. “The Indian Navy’s gunnery school, INS Dronacharya, is also located close by,” he adds.

Valiyakath Hamza Saleem, a 60-year-old resident of Pattalam, also believes that the place got the name from British military camps of yore.

Former Kochi mayor K J Sohan offers a different perspective. “The place got its name from the Pathan community (known as Pattaanis in Malayalam) that settled here. They were Dakhni (aka Deccani) Muslims, who trace their ancestry to Afghanistan,” he says.

“Pathans are among the 15 ethnic settlements in Fort Kochi. They are believed to have come to Pattalam as horsemen under European rule. They were among those the Europeans trusted.”

Incidentally, there is another version that the erstwhile Cochin had a cavalry unit consisting of Dakhni Mulsims.

T U Shaik Ismail, a mahal member of Pattalam Hanafi Juma Masjid, also notes the area’s Pathani link. “This mosque traces its history to a prayer tent set up for the Pathans in the British army,” he says.