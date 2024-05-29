Inclusys Org Foundation empowers neurodivergent individuals with inclusive training and employment

KOCHI: Imagine chasing your dreams on wheels, literally. Sreelakshmi, a young woman with cerebral palsy, did just that. She commuted to school mostly on an electric wheelchair. After her schooling, she joined Inclusys Org Foundation’s training centre. And today, her dedication has paid off—Sreelakshmi is now a valued associate at Inclusys.
“She’s been extremely happy, and is living the life of her dreams today,’’ says Sreelakshmi’s mother.
Inclusys is a non-profit organisation employing entirely neurodivergent individuals. Founded in 2022, the first-of-its-kind initiative based in Kochi along with its sister startup, Inclusys Neuro is paving the way for an equitable and inclusive world.
In our society, there exists a narrow definition of what is considered “normal.” Those who think, perceive, and interact with the world differently–the neurodivergent individuals– are often misunderstood, stigmatised, and worst, pushed to the margins. According to a report by the National Institute of Mental Health and NeuroSciences (NIMHANS), in India, it is estimated that around 2.2 million people are neurodivergent.
They are often labelled with terms such as “retarded” and “disabled,” leading to a gross underestimation of their potential. Consequently, a significant portion of the neurodivergent population in India is relegated to unskilled work, with their talents and capabilities left untapped.
However, in Kerala, a beacon of hope is emerging. Inclusys Org Foundation is on a mission to empower the neurodivergent community by providing specialised training and creating employment opportunities, primarily in the IT sector.
“Our mission was born out of a deep compassion for the neurodivergent community and we believe in their abilities. So we decided to create an ecosystem where they could thrive, their skills could be nurtured, and their contributions are celebrated. This not only helps them build fulfilling careers but also reshapes the IT sector to be more inclusive and creative,” explains Robin Tommy, chief digital advisor of Inclusys Org Foundation and Inclusys Neuro Org.
The company focuses on the IT sector as they believe that neurodiverse individuals have specialist skills, possess high-tech creativity, visual thought and imagination.
Besides IT sector, Inclusys also hire at their own organisation Inclusys Neuro Org. At the core of the mission to empower the neurodivergent community, is a homegrown framework - SHIFT, that encompasses Sensing, Harmonizing, and Transforming phases.
According to the organisers, this is done to ensure that the initiatives of the organisation and training programme are inclusive and rooted in the real-world experiences of neurodivergent individuals.
The training curriculum at the organisation includes foundational computer skills and hardware identification. Following this, individuals are guided towards more advanced skills like data analysis. Inclusys also provide soft skill training like communication in work place, etc.
“We have trained 150 neurodivergent individuals and their beneficiaries, mostly parents. Out of this, 50 associates have been placed in Inclusys Neuro Org and 18 have been placed in other IT as well as non-IT organisations,”adds Reshmi Ravindranathan, CEO of Inclusys Neuro Org, startup initiative of Inclusys Org Foundation.
Muhammed Moopan, a visually impaired youngster, exemplifies this success. Through sheer determination and the supportive network at Inclusys, he secured a job at Aabasoft Technologies India, through an employment fair.
In the IT sector, the neuro divergent individuals focus on data annotation and take up the role of data analysts. Whereas in non IT sectors they have secured jobs in billing sections of hypermarkets, mechanical assistant, postal services, etc.
With over 75% of its workforce being neurodivergent, Inclusys Neuro Org says the biggest challenge is convincing the external world that neurodivergent employees can deliver impactful work.
Innovation
The idea for Inclusys originated from Punarjeeva Technologies, a startup founded in 2019 under the Inclusys umbrella. Punarjeeva provides technical assistance to the neurodivergent community by introducing innovative solutions for a better life. They identified that traditional physiotherapy methods were often painful and discouraged neurodivergent children from attending school. In response, Punarjeeva gamified physiotherapy to make it more engaging and less painful.
“The gamified ecosystem was developed for upper limb and lower limb rehabilitation and cognitive attention, and due to the boost of serotonin while playing the game, the pain is forgotten. Children showed more interest in physiotherapy”, Smitha George, CEO of Punarjeeva Technology Solutions added.
Together a better place
While Inclusys’ initiatives are currently centred in Kochi, the organisation’s vision extends far beyond the boundaries of the city. “We are actively looking for alliances with multiple governments and like-minded institutions to expand our reach and impact,” explains Robin Tommy. By collaborating with these entities, Inclusys aims to create a network of opportunities that will enable neurodivergent individuals to thrive.
‘Divyangjan Clubs,’ an initiative proposed by Inclusys is prevalent in most of the primary level classes in Kerala. These clubs serve as a powerful tool to foster understanding, acceptance, and inclusion from an early age. In addition, Inclusys has partnered with universities in Kerala, to create social inclusion clubs also known as living labs, where student communities join hands intending to solve issues faced by neurodivergent students.
“By bringing together neurodivergent and neurotypical children, we hope to bridge the gaps in understanding and create a generation that embraces and celebrates neurodiversity,” says Robin.
Future plan
By 2025, the organisation aims to create employment opportunities for 500 neurodivergent beneficiaries, providing them with the skills, support, and platform to showcase their abilities and contribute to India’s economic growth. According to the organisation, inclusion goes beyond legal frameworks. It requires a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the neurodivergent community, a commitment to creating accessible and accommodating environments.