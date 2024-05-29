Inclusys Org Foundation empowers neurodivergent individuals with inclusive training and employment

KOCHI: Imagine chasing your dreams on wheels, literally. Sreelakshmi, a young woman with cerebral palsy, did just that. She commuted to school mostly on an electric wheelchair. After her schooling, she joined Inclusys Org Foundation’s training centre. And today, her dedication has paid off—Sreelakshmi is now a valued associate at Inclusys.

“She’s been extremely happy, and is living the life of her dreams today,’’ says Sreelakshmi’s mother.

Inclusys is a non-profit organisation employing entirely neurodivergent individuals. Founded in 2022, the first-of-its-kind initiative based in Kochi along with its sister startup, Inclusys Neuro is paving the way for an equitable and inclusive world.

In our society, there exists a narrow definition of what is considered “normal.” Those who think, perceive, and interact with the world differently–the neurodivergent individuals– are often misunderstood, stigmatised, and worst, pushed to the margins. According to a report by the National Institute of Mental Health and NeuroSciences (NIMHANS), in India, it is estimated that around 2.2 million people are neurodivergent.

They are often labelled with terms such as “retarded” and “disabled,” leading to a gross underestimation of their potential. Consequently, a significant portion of the neurodivergent population in India is relegated to unskilled work, with their talents and capabilities left untapped.