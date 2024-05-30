So, you think you know monsoon?

KOCHI: Mango showers or monsoon rains? This has been puzzling weather watchers as it pours in Kerala, much to the elation of rain romancers and irritation of those stuck on waterlogged roads.

Despite the heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department, the principal national agency for weather forecasting and seismology, has not yet declared the advent of the southwest monsoon.

Why? Well, let’s first look at the ‘what’ part

The southwest monsoon is the most important weather event of the Indian subcontinent. The rain system that sets in Kerala and then gradually passes over the entire country, reaching Kashmir in about 45 days, is responsible for about 80 per cent of rainfall of the region.

Once upon a time, it was thought that this massive rain event – which, like clockwork, arrives in this small coastal state around the first week of June – was the result of differential seasonal heating and cooling of land and ocean, resulting in land and sea breezes on mammoth scales.

However, this theory put forward by British astronomer Edmund Halley in 1686 was found insufficient in explaining this extraordinary weather phenomenon.

Then came the dynamic theory proposed by Hermann Flohn, a German climatologist, that connected the seasonal migration of planetary winds and pressure belts. This one, too, did not hold for long.

Thereon, explanations have been ever-evolving. “The latest theory considers the Tibetan Plateau, jet streams, oceanic water circulation, El Niño and La Niña and southern oscillations, upper air circulation, and more,” explains Jamshad K, MD of Metbeat Weather, a private weather firm based in Kozhikode.