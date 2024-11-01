Migrant worker’s death in Kochi, police take four persons into custody

KOCHI: The death of a migrant worker in Thoppumpady is suspected to be a murder and the police took four persons into custody on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Kabya Jyothi, 45, of Nagaon, Assam, was found unconscious in Room No 9 of Nethaji Lodge in Thoppumpady.

After being shifted to the Government Hospital in Karuvelipady, he was confirmed dead. Police have taken Assam natives Abhijith Bhuyan, 30, of Sivasagar; Buddhi Bishwas, 45, of Morigaon; Bappon Tanti, 31, of Chachar and Dhanjyothi Gogol, 36, of Dibrugarh into custody.

“The doctors after examining the body found that the victim Kabya was smothered to death. The deceased and the persons taken into custody were working in fishing boats. They took rooms at the lodge on Wednesday to have liquor together. We are awaiting the postmortem report to find the exact cause of death,” a police officer said.

According to police, the deceased Kabya and Abhijith stayed together in one room while the other accused persons stayed in Room No 10.

“We questioned the suspects from the morning. However, they are not ready to divulge anything. Currently, they are under preventive arrest in our custody. We have recorded the statement of lodge employees and the manager,” a police official said.