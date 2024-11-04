Water Metro eyes operational break-even ‘in couple of months’

KOCHI: Water Metro is eyeing operational break-even “in a couple of months”, since launching its service on April 23, 2023, by inching closer to its average daily ridership target of 7,000.

This even as it clocked 11,525 passengers on October 31, the third highest daily ridership, when its modern, air-conditioned boats were in great demand on the High Court-Fort Kochi section.

Long queues of commuters, mostly tourists from other states, were witnessed at both the High Court and Fort Kochi terminals as the Water Metro extended its services by half an hour to cater to the heavy rush on Diwali day.

“We need to operate one more route to touch the 7,000-mark. We’re gearing up to start services on the High Court-Mattanchery section next month, to coincide with Kochi Carnival, the biggest event in the West Kochi region. We’re also increasing the frequency of boats on existing routes. We’ve floated fresh tenders for another 15 100-passenger capacity (PC) boats to facilitate this [break-even],” a senior Water Metro official said.

Average daily ridership crossed 6,000 in October while the highest daily ridership of 14,500 was achieved during the Navratri festival. The Water Metro clocked the 3mn-passenger mark on October 30.

According to sources, authorities were planning to add 50-PC boats once Cochin Shipyard delivered its earlier order of 23 100-PC vessels.