Still deadly, Aroor-Thuravoor road claimed 26 lives in past 18 months

KOCHI: Despite traffic regulations and the promises of safety measures, the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch continues to be accident-prone, with 26 people losing lives in mishaps since the construction of the country’s longest elevated highway began in April 23.

According to ‘Jagratha samiti’ formed by the residents, while the construction activities are progressing fast, the failure to implement adequate “preparatory measures and standard safety practices” are making the stretch difficult to commute and risk-prone.

“Accidents still happen on a daily basis. A cabin, storing machinery, right at the centre of the road near Aroor South caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Aroor-Thaikavu section due to carelessness of welding workers, while a JCB hit a scooter yesterday near Kodamthuruth, injuring the rider. As many as 26 lives were lost in the last one-and-a-half years. There is no walkway for pedestrians at many stretches while several other spots get easily water-logged,” said Kodamthuruthu grama panchayat president Jayakumar V G.

“We’ve carried out a series of protests, urging the authorities to implement preparatory measures like widening road stretches and developing alternative routes. as done during the first phase of Kochi Metro construction. Despite acquiring 3-1/2 meters to both sides from the median, they have not widened the road at most places,” charged Sanoob Aziz, another samiti member.

The residents are also protesting against the open discharge of slush, while undertaking the piling activities, onto the road. “The same makes the life of pedestrians difficult and also result in tyres of heavy vehicles getting trapped in the mud,” he pointed out.

The samiti pointed out that the traffic flow can be reduced by diverting traffic through interior roads at many key junctions such as Thuravoor-Kumbalangi and Turavur-Thykattusserry. “Despite promises, the authorities are yet to develop them,” Sanoob said.

However, a senior NHAI official denied the charges, saying that they have widened and put up tiled roads at stretches like Aroor. “We couldn’t do the same in those areas where the KSEB didn’t remove the electric posts,” the official said.