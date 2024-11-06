Still deadly, Aroor-Thuravoor road claimed 26 lives in past 18 months

KOCHI: Despite traffic regulations and the promises of safety measures, the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch continues to be accident-prone, with 26 people losing lives in mishaps since the construction of the country’s longest elevated highway began in April 23.
According to ‘Jagratha samiti’ formed by the residents, while the construction activities are progressing fast, the failure to implement adequate “preparatory measures and standard safety practices” are making the stretch difficult to commute and risk-prone.
“Accidents still happen on a daily basis. A cabin, storing machinery, right at the centre of the road near Aroor South caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Aroor-Thaikavu section due to carelessness of welding workers, while a JCB hit a scooter yesterday near Kodamthuruth, injuring the rider. As many as 26 lives were lost in the last one-and-a-half years. There is no walkway for pedestrians at many stretches while several other spots get easily water-logged,” said Kodamthuruthu grama panchayat president Jayakumar V G.
“We’ve carried out a series of protests, urging the authorities to implement preparatory measures like widening road stretches and developing alternative routes. as done during the first phase of Kochi Metro construction. Despite acquiring 3-1/2 meters to both sides from the median, they have not widened the road at most places,” charged Sanoob Aziz, another samiti member.
The residents are also protesting against the open discharge of slush, while undertaking the piling activities, onto the road. “The same makes the life of pedestrians difficult and also result in tyres of heavy vehicles getting trapped in the mud,” he pointed out.
The samiti pointed out that the traffic flow can be reduced by diverting traffic through interior roads at many key junctions such as Thuravoor-Kumbalangi and Turavur-Thykattusserry. “Despite promises, the authorities are yet to develop them,” Sanoob said.
However, a senior NHAI official denied the charges, saying that they have widened and put up tiled roads at stretches like Aroor. “We couldn’t do the same in those areas where the KSEB didn’t remove the electric posts,” the official said.
On the rising mishaps, the official said, the NHAI has taken measures like deploying special teams equipped with ambulances, petrol vehicles, and cranes at select spots along the highway stretches to facilitate quick rescue. “A trauma care centre is also being set up in tie-up with the HLL to ensure early treatment to accident victims,” he added.
40% work completed
The NHAI has completed 40 per cent of the Rs 2382 crore elevated highway project and claims to be on course to meet the January 31, 2026 deadline. “The works are progressing in all the six sections of the stretch. The pillars and girder works in the Thuravoor-Kuthiathode section are almost finished. The main construction activities are now progressing in the Eramalloor-Aroor section,” the official said.
Container lorries violating ban hold up traffic
While the district collector effected a ban for plying of container lorries and other big vehicles in the stretch, the same is yet to be strictly enforced.
Despite placing huge warning signboards, written in multiple languages, at many places along the Edappally-Aroor NH bypass, a lot of the multi axle heavy vehicles continue to proceed in the route. Now, police personnel have been deployed at the Kumbalam toll plaza to prevent the heavy vehicles from proceeding ahead, especially during the day time. “We stop all the multi-axle goods heavy vehicles. Nearly 20 container trucks continue to arrive here daily. We either ask them to return or wait till 9 pm to further proceed,” said a police official.