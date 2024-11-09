Winds of change sweep in Kochi's Elamkulam village office

KOCHI: On entering the Elamkulam village office, what greets you are not confused shouts, arguments or the screeching of office paraphernalia as one would expect from a government establishment. Instead, soothing lounge music.

Also missing are long queues. Indeed, visitors have rows of steel chairs to lean back and relax. There’s no scuffling and shoving as a token system decides whose case is addressed. First come, first serve.

These are just a few in a string of positive changes in recent months at the village office, which has already enjoyed a fresh coat of paint and the addition of a beautiful roof.

All this is steered by one man — C K Sunil, the current village officer.

“I still remember my first day here; back in June 2022. Then, the office was in a dilapidated state, overrun with creepers. It resembled a bhoot bungalow,” recalls Sunil. If finding the office was already a hassle, getting inside was yet another struggle as the cracked compound wall did not allow the entrance gate to be opened fully. Often, visitors were forced to ‘slide’ themselves in.

“Since this was a government establishment frequented by people from all walks of life, I wanted to see to it that its basic functions were in order,” says the officer, who was previously posted in the Thiruvaniyoor village office.

However, obtaining sufficient funds from a cash-strapped government proved exceedingly difficult. Sunil was not dejected though. He reached out to nearby firms and influential personalities for help and soon, had enough not only to tend to basic repairs but also a significant facelift.