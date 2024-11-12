Valanthakad & Perumbalam isles on ‘road map’ to bus connectivity

KOCHI: The residents of Valanthakad, a serene island on the outskirts of Kochi, have reason to cheer. On the back of the revival of plans to build a bridge connecting them to the mainland comes the proposal for bus connectivity. The nearly 15,000 residents of Perumbalam have also made it to the road map for bus services, with the under-construction bridge over the Vembanad set to open for traffic in a couple of months.

The 5km-long Tripunithura-Valanthakad Kadavu and 28km-long South Paravoor Jetty-Vaduthala Jetty- Perumbalam’ stretches are among the 21 routes proposed by the Tripunithura Sub Regional Transport Office (RTO). They include four ‘virgin’ routes. Mini-buses are proposed to be deployed on most of the routes to provide last-mile connectivity to people in remote areas.

“We’ve finalised the routes based on suggestions received during various ‘janakeeya sadas’. Our main goal is to provide last-mile connectivity to areas like Valanthakad, where residents currently walk nearly 3km to avail public transportation. Thousands of people in and around and on the way to Valanthakad island will benefit from the new bus service,” said Tripunithura joint RTO Abdul Rahman.

The development comes as the stalled Valanthakad bridge project received a fresh lease of life. The main structure, except the span at the centre, was completed one-and-a-half years ago, with no further headway made. “Now, with Rs 46 lakh sanctioned for the project, work has resumed. The approach roads will be constructed soon with Rs 3 crore allotted from the fund of A A Rahim MP,” said C R Shanavas, councillor, Maradu municipality.

Linking Perumbalam

“There is no direct bus service from South Paravoor or Ameda to Aroor. Perumbalam is a remote island near Vaduthala. Once the bridge extending from Vaduthala is opened, in another couple of months, the service can be extended to Perumbalam island.

It will greatly benefit the islanders who also suffer from the lack to travel facilities,” the official pointed out. In addition to Tripunithura-Valanthakad, the other proposed ‘virgin’ routes include Nettoor North to Kakkanad (via PWD road, Parallel bridge, Vyttila, Pipeline Jn) and Medical College Hospital.

“Currently there is no bus service in the nearly 2km Nettoor North-Kundannor section. We’ve also plans to allot permits for bus services from Nettoor South. Currently, a narrow bridge along the PWD road near Nettoor Old Market is a bottleneck. The PWD is set to implement the bridge widening project and bus services can be started once the same is completed,” the official said.

Once the transport department gives its nod, an auction will be held for the finalised routes.

Proposed routes