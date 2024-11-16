Let there be wine!

KOCHI: A symbol of sensuality and joie de vivre, this description suits no drink other than wine. Whether mass-produced or a rare vintage, wine is loved and celebrated worldwide, irrespective of occasion.
Landed that big promotion? Pour a glass of wine to toast the moment. Had a long day? Then swirl and sip some. Catching up with an old friend or enjoying a date night? A glass of wine can set the perfect tone. And if you run out of conversation, you can always talk about wine, because every bottle has a story to tell.
The earliest evidence of wine production dates back to around 6000 BCE in the region of Georgia (in the Caucasus region of Eastern Europe). Archaeological finds in the area have uncovered remnants of wine storage vessels and traces of grape-based residues.
Before this discovery, the oldest known evidence of winemaking was found in 1968, when six jars discovered in the Zagros mountains of northern Iran were found to contain traces of chemical markers indicative of wine, dating back at least 7,000 years.
Ancient Mesopotamia also plays an important role in the early history of winemaking. The Sumerians began cultivating vineyards, inadvertently discovering the alchemical process of transforming grape juice into wine and using them in religious ceremonies as well. In fact, the Sumerians even had a goddess of wine, Ninkasi.
Cultures all over the world fermented their own drinks, such as the ancient Egyptians, who brewed beer year-round from stored cereal grains. In addition to this, wine was also made. However, since the climate was not ideal for growing grapes it was a rare and expensive delicacy. It was a cult drink of pharaohs and nobles by 3000 BCE.
The winemaking process in Egypt relied heavily on manual labour —grapes were crushed by foot in large vats, and the leftover pulp was pressed in linen sacks before being transferred to clay vessels for fermentation. Interestingly, these ancient storage vessels are still made today, sealed with mud from the Nile.
In contrast, Greece and Rome had more favourable climates for grape cultivation, making wine more readily available. The Greeks, in particular, took wine culture to greater heights. Greek physicians even considered wine to be of medicinal properties, and their winemaking expertise spread far and wide.
They carried an active trade of grape genus Vitis Vinifera and planted them in their colonies from the Black Sea to Spain. This is the principal wine-producing plant, with most of the world’s wine still made from varieties of this species. The Greeks made significant strides in winemaking, particularly in the development of clay amphorae, which were used to store and age wine.
This knowledge was inherited by the Romans, who advanced the art of winemaking even further. The city of Pompeii became a hub for the wine industry, and the Romans refined vineyard management techniques. They introduced innovations like pruning, which improved grape yields, and barrels for ageing wine.
In the mid-16th century, Spanish missionaries brought viticulture to Chile and Argentina, and by the 18th century, they also introduced it to Baja California. As European immigration surged in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the modern wine industry grew.
Before the 19th century, the processes of fermentation and spoilage were poorly understood. Both the ancient Greeks and Romans typically consumed their wines within a year of production, often masking spoilage by adding flavourings like honey, herbs, cheese, and saltwater.
However, in the mid-19th century, French chemist Louis Pasteur uncovered the process of fermentation and identified the yeasts involved.
Pasteur also discovered the bacteria responsible for spoiling wine and created a heating technique, later known as pasteurisation, to eliminate these bacteria. Toward the end of the century, advanced techniques were developed to cultivate pure strains of specific yeasts in controlled environments.
India and wine
India’s relationship with fermented beverages dates back thousands of years, but wine has not been as deeply ingrained in the country as in the West. Ancient Indian texts, such as the Rigveda, mention alcoholic drinks like soma and sura, with soma believed to be a fermented beverage.
However, wine’s presence here dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, and its influence grew through interactions with Persian and European cultures. Later, Emperor Akbar is said to have employed a dedicated wine taster to ensure the safety and quality of his drink, a common practice among royalty to guard against poisoning.
Serious wine production in India began only in the late 19th century during British colonial rule. Vineyards were planted in regions like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.
Today, Nashik, often called the ‘Napa Valley of India,’ has emerged as the wine hub.
The Holy Elixir status
Wine has long been woven into the social and religious fabric of many cultures. The Greeks found the sacred connection through Dionysus, the god of wine, revelry, and fertility. This status of Holy elixir followed throughout. This reverence for wine carried through to the Romans, where many religious festivals aligned with key stages in the grape-growing and winemaking calendar. Similarly, wine holds spiritual significance in Asian cultures. In Japan, sake is offered at Shinto shrines, and in China, wine is placed on altars to honour the god of prosperity. In Christianity, wine symbolises the divine, notably in the miracle of turning water into wine at the wedding at Cana and in the Holy Communion, where it represents the blood of Christ.
Black currant wine
Recipe by Priya Harikumar
Ingredients
Black currant – 1 kg
Sugar – ½ kg
Lemon – 1 whole
Boiling water – 5 L
Yeast – 1 tbsp
Cinnamon sticks – 8 (optional)
Method
Clean and pat dry the black currants thoroughly, ensuring no dampness remains. Chop them roughly. Transfer the chopped black currants, whole lemon, and sugar into a sterilized jar. Pour boiling water over the mixture. Close the jar and let it sit for about 10 hours. Dissolve yeast in warm water with a little sugar, allowing it to become foamy and activate. After 10 hours, add the activated yeast to the black currant mixture. Cinnamon sticks may be added at this stage if desired. Tie the mouth of the jar securely and leave it in a dark, dry place. Open and stir the mixture daily for one week. After one week, strain out the pulp and store the liquid in clean bottles to age. Let the wine mature in a dark and dry place for one month. After this period, carefully filter the clear liquid into clean bottles.
21-day orange wine
Recipe by Ammu Jinto
Ingredients
Oranges – 1 kg
Sugar – 1 kg
Water – 2 litre
Instant yeast – ½ tsp
Whole wheat – a handful
Cloves – 10
Cinnamon – 1 stick
Method: Cut the oranges into small pieces, removing all the white pith to avoid bitterness. Place the orange pieces into a glass jar and gently squeeze them and extract as much juice as possible. Boil the water and add sugar, stirring until it dissolves completely. Allow the sugar solution to cool completely before pouring it over the orange mixture in the glass jar. Add the instant yeast, whole wheat, cloves, and cinnamon stick to the jar. Mix the contents lightly to combine. Cover the mouth of the jar with a clean cotton plug. Ensure the jar is not filled to the brim, as the mixture will produce bubbles and gas during fermentation. The cotton plug should remain dry to prevent contamination. Place the jar in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Allow the mixture to ferment undisturbed for 21 days. After 21 days, strain the mixture using a clean cheesecloth. Collect the liquid, which is now your orange wine. Transfer the strained wine into clean, sterilized bottles. Seal the bottles tightly and store them in a cool, dark place.
Apple wine
Recipe by Priya Harikumar
IIngredients
Apples – 3 kg
Sugar – 2 kg
Water – 5 L
Yeast – 1 tbsp
Method: Wash the apples thoroughly and cut them into cubes with the skin on. Boil the water, add the apple cubes and sugar, and stir until the sugar dissolves. While the mixture is still hot, transfer it to a dry, sterilized jar. Add the yeast to the mixture. Allow the mixture to cool completely. Tie the mouth of the jar securely with a clean cloth, then place the lid on top. From the next day, open the jar daily, mix the contents well using a dry wooden ladle, retie the cloth securely, and keep the jar intact. On the 21st day, open the jar, stir well for a couple of minutes, and strain the mixture into another clean jar. Allow the strained wine to sit undisturbed for another 10 days to let the fine particles settle. Bottle the clear wine and enjoy it. However, for a clearer wine, it is recommended to allow an additional 10 days for sedimentation.
Sangria wine
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
Medium apple (small pieces): 1/2
Medium orange (sliced into small and more for garnish): 1/2
Organic brown sugar : 3-4 tbsp
Orange juice: 3/4 cup
Brandy : 1/3 cup
Dry Spanish red wine: 750ml bottle
Ice : 1 cup
Method
Add apples, oranges, and sugar to a large pitcher and muddle with a muddler. Add orange juice and brandy and muddle again to combine for 30 seconds. Add red wine and stir. Now taste and adjust flavor as needed. Add ice and stir once more to chill. Serve as it is or with a bit more ice.