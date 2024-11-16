Let there be wine!

KOCHI: A symbol of sensuality and joie de vivre, this description suits no drink other than wine. Whether mass-produced or a rare vintage, wine is loved and celebrated worldwide, irrespective of occasion.

Landed that big promotion? Pour a glass of wine to toast the moment. Had a long day? Then swirl and sip some. Catching up with an old friend or enjoying a date night? A glass of wine can set the perfect tone. And if you run out of conversation, you can always talk about wine, because every bottle has a story to tell.

The earliest evidence of wine production dates back to around 6000 BCE in the region of Georgia (in the Caucasus region of Eastern Europe). Archaeological finds in the area have uncovered remnants of wine storage vessels and traces of grape-based residues.

Before this discovery, the oldest known evidence of winemaking was found in 1968, when six jars discovered in the Zagros mountains of northern Iran were found to contain traces of chemical markers indicative of wine, dating back at least 7,000 years.

Ancient Mesopotamia also plays an important role in the early history of winemaking. The Sumerians began cultivating vineyards, inadvertently discovering the alchemical process of transforming grape juice into wine and using them in religious ceremonies as well. In fact, the Sumerians even had a goddess of wine, Ninkasi.

Cultures all over the world fermented their own drinks, such as the ancient Egyptians, who brewed beer year-round from stored cereal grains. In addition to this, wine was also made. However, since the climate was not ideal for growing grapes it was a rare and expensive delicacy. It was a cult drink of pharaohs and nobles by 3000 BCE.