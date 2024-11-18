Painting contest held in honour of Sugathakumari’s 90th birthday

KOCHI: The ‘Sugatha Prakrithi’ All-Kerala Nature Painting Competition was held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi, as part of the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of the renowned poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari. The competition saw students grouped into five categories.

Children from LKG to Class 4 were given the theme ‘Nature’, students in Classes 5 to 7 were tasked with painting scenes near a waterfall, while Classes 8 to 10 focused on depicting ‘An Evening by the Seaside’. Higher Secondary students were assigned the theme ‘Natural Disasters’.

Students from LKG to Class 4 were allowed to use any medium, while those from Class V onward were required to use watercolour or acrylic paints. The competition offered prizes for the top three winners: first prize – Rs 10,000, secondprize – Rs 5,000, and third prize – Rs 2,500.

In addition, mementoes and certificates will be awarded to the winners and three consolation prize recipients. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on November 30 at 5pm at the Kochi International Book Festival Auditorium, Ernakulathappan Grounds.

During the inauguration of the competition on Saturday, Putta Vimaladitya, Commissioner of Police for Kochi City, encouraged students to plant trees and grow alongside them, emphasising the importance of contributing to nature and society.