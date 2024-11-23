Gooseberry tales

KOCHI: Deep in the lush Edamalayar forest range of Kerala, scientists have stumbled upon a rare treasure — a new gooseberry species. Emblica chakrabartyi.

It was discovered by a team led by Dr C N Sunil, a renowned plant taxonomist. On a recent expedition to Adichilthotti and Sholayar forest areas, they identified a population of approximately 55 plants of this new gooseberry variant.

This newcomer grows to a modest height of about 2 metres and boasts glossy, elongated leaves of 13 centimetres long. “At first glance, it did not look like a gooseberry at all,” Dr Sunil tells TNIE. “But after further studies, it became clear that not only was it of the Phyllanthaceae (gooseberry) family, it was a new species.”

According to the professor, the plant comes alive between December and June (“the flowering and fruiting cycle”), with its yellow-green flowers giving way to earthy brown or black fruits with seeds about 8-9mm wide. The team’s final findings were published in the prestigious Nordic Journal of Botany by John Wiley and Sons.

The discovery has, no doubt, stirred curiosity among culinary and wellness enthusiasts alike.

The expedition

“The expedition was part of a UGC-sponsored research project to map Ernakulam’s floral diversity,” says M G Sanilkumar, head of the research (botany department) at SNM College in Maliankara and a member of the team. “Sunil sir was tasked with this project and we began working on it as early as 2014.”

Sunil is a retired botany professor of SNM College and now works as its research advisor. An authority on plant taxonomy, he has 56 plant discoveries to his credit. “Four plant species have already been named after him in recognition of his work,” Sanilkumar says.