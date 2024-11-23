Gooseberry tales

KOCHI: Deep in the lush Edamalayar forest range of Kerala, scientists have stumbled upon a rare treasure — a new gooseberry species. Emblica chakrabartyi.
It was discovered by a team led by Dr C N Sunil, a renowned plant taxonomist. On a recent expedition to Adichilthotti and Sholayar forest areas, they identified a population of approximately 55 plants of this new gooseberry variant.
This newcomer grows to a modest height of about 2 metres and boasts glossy, elongated leaves of 13 centimetres long. “At first glance, it did not look like a gooseberry at all,” Dr Sunil tells TNIE. “But after further studies, it became clear that not only was it of the Phyllanthaceae (gooseberry) family, it was a new species.”
According to the professor, the plant comes alive between December and June (“the flowering and fruiting cycle”), with its yellow-green flowers giving way to earthy brown or black fruits with seeds about 8-9mm wide. The team’s final findings were published in the prestigious Nordic Journal of Botany by John Wiley and Sons.
The discovery has, no doubt, stirred curiosity among culinary and wellness enthusiasts alike.
The expedition
“The expedition was part of a UGC-sponsored research project to map Ernakulam’s floral diversity,” says M G Sanilkumar, head of the research (botany department) at SNM College in Maliankara and a member of the team. “Sunil sir was tasked with this project and we began working on it as early as 2014.”
Sunil is a retired botany professor of SNM College and now works as its research advisor. An authority on plant taxonomy, he has 56 plant discoveries to his credit. “Four plant species have already been named after him in recognition of his work,” Sanilkumar says.
The other members of the team include Simi M S, assistant professor (botany) at SNM College, and Naveen Kumar from King Fahd University in UAE. Both Naveen and Simi are former pupils of Sunil.
Additionally, Prabhu Kumar, a scientist from the National Botanical Research Institute in Lucknow, and Dr Indira Balachandran, Centre for Medicinal Plants Research of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Shala, too, lent their expertise.
Within 12 years, the team has discovered 16 new plant species from Ernakulam district alone — a feat that underscores the region’s rich biodiversity.
“There are over 1,800 floral species in Ernakulam. Of them, about 180 are endemic to the region,” Sunil points out.
Emblica chakrabartyi is the eleventh such species to be discovered in the country and one of the 55 globally.
The name
The plant was named so in honour of Dr Tapas Chakrabarty, a former scientist of the Botancial Survey of India who made numerous contributions to the study of the Phyllanthaceae (gooseberry) family.
The future
Though new to science, gooseberries are no strangers to Indian kitchens and wellness traditions.
Now, could Emblica chakrabartyi join its cousins in spicing up chutneys, enhancing pickles or adding zing to herbal teas? However, Sunil is doubtful.
“Though it belongs to the gooseberry family, the properties of each variant is different. We have only discovered it now and so much remains to be learnt about this new species. That said, it is a rare plant and is found deep in evergreen forests,” he says.
For now, Emblica chakrabartyi stands as a symbol of the untapped treasures hidden in Kerala’s rainforests. But soon, it could, in all likelihood, be a star in the culinary and wellness worlds.
Would you try a chutney made from a rare forest gooseberry? Even if not, here are some recipes that you could try with gooseberries.
Guiding hand
Adichilthotti is a tribal colony in the Malakkappara area and located in the Edamalayar forest range. The team of scientists were guided by tribal people here who have intuitive wisdom about when and where to harvest wild produce, and how much to harvest.
Gooseberry jam
Ingredients
Gooseberries: 450g
Water: 4 tbsp (with ripe fruit) or (300ml with under-ripe fruit)
Sugar: 450g (with ripe fruit) or (550g sugar with under-ripe fruit)
Method of preparation
Wash the gooseberries and put them into the pan with water and simmer until tender. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Boil for 15 – 20 minutes until the setting point is reached. Skim the foam from the top of the jam, and ladle into sterilised jars.
Gooseberry ice cream
Ingredients
Egg yolks: 4
Caster sugar: 100g
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Double cream: 400ml
Whole milk: 200ml
Method : To make the purée, put the gooseberries and sugar in a pan with 4 tbsp water. Heat gently. Keep stirring, then simmer and cook until the fruit bursts. Add everything into a food processor and whizz until puréed. Push through a sieve to get rid of the pips and skin. Let it cool. Now, put the eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl and whisk until pale. Heat the milk and cream to just below boiling then pour onto the eggs, whisk until completely mixed. Clean out the milk pan. Then, pour the custard back in. Heat gently, stirring all the time with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens. Mix the gooseberry purée with the custard then churn in an ice-cream maker until thickened. Put into a freezer-proof container and freeze until needed.
Homemade nellikka wine {without yeast}
Ingredients
Indian gooseberries - 100 nos.
Water - 3 litre
Sugar - 1 1/4 kg
Method of preparation
Wash the gooseberries & dry them with a cotton towel and put it in a clean sterilised bharani / bottle. Boil sugar & water and add this boiled mixture to the gooseberry. When it becomes cool, tie the bottle with a clean cloth or close with a lid which is a little loose. Stir this mixture every day. After 20 days, strain the mixture through a cheese/ muslin cloth and pour it into a clean dry vessel.
Gooseberry bruschetta
Ingredients
Gooseberries: 2-3 cups
Extra virgin olive oil: 3-5 tbsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Fresh cracked pepper: 1/2 tsp
Cubed aged goat’s cheese: 1/4 cup
Fresh rosemary leaves, roughly chopped: 2 tbsp
Artisan bread: 8-12 slices
Method : Wash the gooseberries by running them under cool water. Arrange the gooseberries on a baking pan and set the oven to 400°F. Drizzle them with extra virgin olive oil. Roll the berries around so they are coated well. Dust with salt and pepper. Position the pan of berries near the top of the oven, and roast for about 20 minutes, or until the berries have cooked down in the oil. While the berries are roasting, lay the bread slices on a rack at the bottom of the oven and toast them until crisp. Immediately after removing the berries from the oven, add the aged goat’s cheese and the rosemary to the pan. Add more salt, if desired. Arrange the toasted bread on a serving platter. Spoon roasted gooseberries and goat’s cheese mixture over the bread. Serve.