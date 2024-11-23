Kakkanad-Marine Drive elevated corridor proposal submitted to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Aiming to reduce the travel time between Infopark and Marine Drive from 45 minutes to 20 minutes, the Consortium of Flat and Villa Owners’ Association, Kerala (COFVOAK) has submitted a proposal for a Kakkanad-Marine Drive elevated motor corridor project to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A detailed 3D visualisation and skeleton project report have also been submitted, said COFVOAK chairman Saju Abraham Joseph.

The nine-kilometre motor corridor project is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore, he said during a press conference in Kochi on Friday.

“The proposal is to begin the corridor from the junction on the Seaport-Airport Road where the road leading to the water metro and the proposed Kochi Metro stations meets the Infopark Expressway. It will end at the Queen’s Walkway near Chathiath Church to give easy access to the Coastal Highway.

The corridor will have two intersections, at NH Bypass and near the JLN Stadium, for easy exit and entry for vehicles from areas south and north of Kochi,” Saju said.

COFVOAK has also submitted to the government a proposal – with a 3D presentation – for a 900-metre-long mini elevated bypass from the Infopark junction to the Navodaya junction on the Civil Station-Pallikkara road.